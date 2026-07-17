Aaron Donald Teases NFL Return: Still Has Serious Fantasy IDP Value

Aaron Donald’s illustrious NFL career may not be over just yet. Donald retired following the 2023 season after ten dominant seasons in the NFL, and a leading defensive factor in the Rams 2022 Super Bowl Championship. But, the possibility for the Pro-Bowl defensive lineman to unretire and return to the Rams has increased in the past few days. In a recent viral video, Donald has been seen working out at the Rams facility, and reports continue to come out about him leaning towards coming out of retirement.

Aaron Donald spent this afternoon on the Rams practice field.

Told he went through several drills over about an hour and looked gassed walking off the field.

This comes amid talk the retired NFL superstar could make a comeback.

One workout at his old stomping grounds doesn't… pic.twitter.com/8Dnl3wVaiX — michael j. babcock (@michaelbabcock) July 11, 2026

Ian Rappaport recently reported that Donald's return is a “Real Possibility”. However, if he does return it may come well into training camp, or even as late as into the season.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: How real is a possible comeback for former #Rams star Aaron Donald? pic.twitter.com/GMe2Mx1PUn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2026

New Look For the Rams Defensively

There is currently no timetable for Donald to make a decision, but it is seeming more likely than not that he will eventually be suiting up in Blue and Yellow this season. Donald is one of the most decorated Defensive Players of all time racking up three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and 10 Pro Bowls over a ten year career.



If Donald does rejoin the team he will be sharing the line with newly acquired seven time Pro-Bowler, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. Garrett will definitely be taking the majority of snaps this season for the Rams at edge rusher, but the possibility of Garrett and Donald lining up together on the same side of the line is a scary thought to any offense in the league. It is suggested this is a big reason in Donald’s decision in a possible comeback.





Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) poses with jersey at press conference at Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donald really has nothing to prove in his return, so if he rejoins the Rams it is expected that he will be in top shape to perform at his highest level. In the 2023 season, Donald finished with eight sacks, 48 total tackles, and 16 tackles for loss yards. Three years later, now at 35 years old, it is likely for there to be some drop off in production. That said, with the Rams new addition of Myles Garrett, it would be expected for the two to feed each other on the line .



Garrett will be offense's primary concern, and this may work in Donald’s favor as offensive lines will be stretched thin for Donald to capitalize on. For the first time in his career, Donald will be the second priority for OL assignments, and that may be exactly where he wants to be at this point in his career.





Aaron Donald’s IDP Value in 2026

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after hitting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as he threw on fourth down forcing a turnover on downs with the less than a minute to play in 4th quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 2686 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Donald is to return, his snap count will definitely see a pretty significant decrease compared with his last few years in the league with the Rams. But with the addition of Myles Garrett, Donald should be expected to still exploit offensive lines, and produce at a high level on the defensive end when his name is called. If Donald and Garrett go into the season and click immediately, Donald could be a great Sell-High guy in IDP. Even three years out of the league, Donald should be ranked as a top 15 Defensive Lineman in the league, and should be a target pick in the later rounds of the draft because of his super high upside.

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