NFL Coach Says Rams' Myles Garrett Is 'Just as Strong' as Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams made the biggest move of the offseason when they traded for edge rusher Myles Garrett. Despite having to trade away Jared Verse in the move, Garrett improves the Rams’ chances of winning a Super Bowl in 2026 as a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and someone who just broke the single-season sack record.

Myles Garrett Earns Unanimous Respect Around the NFL

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently polled NFL coaches and executives on the top edge rushers heading into 2026. Garrett was the No. 1 player on every ballot. While Verse was listed as an honorable mention, it exemplifies the current gap between the two players. Verse will likely end up having a great career, but Garrett currently gives the Rams the best chance at a Super Bowl as he accelerates the development process at the position.

Garrett has more experience and has seen everything. While Verse struggled at times with chips from tight ends and more attention from offenses, Garrett has seen that throughout his career.

"He's seen every type of help an offense can give -- slide to him, chips from tight ends and running backs, only run plays away from him,” said one NFL coordinator. “He has a game plan or counter for all of it.”

Similar to when the Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford, Garrett simply puts the Rams in a better position to win now. Like Stafford, Garrett has spent his career on a losing franchise and nearly one-third of his sacks have come while trailing. Garrett has never played on a team like this where he will be able to play with more freedom and have a lead in a majority of games.

NFL Coach Compares Garrett's Power to Aaron Donald

Garrett will give the Rams a player that opposing offenses have to completely alter their game plans around. It’s the same effect that Aaron Donald had on offenses throughout his career. In fact, one NFL coordinator compared the two players.

"He doesn't get enough credit for just how powerful he is and how you feel that up close," an NFL coordinator said. "Everyone talks about Aaron Donald's power, but Myles is just as strong."

Following the Rams' trade for Garrett, there has been some speculation that Donald could come out of retirement and return to the team. Donald retired following the 2023 season and has been out of the league for two years.

Could Garrett Help Bring Aaron Donald Back?

While he previously hasn’t shown interest in returning, the opportunity to play with Garrett changes the picture. Donald would no longer have to carry the defense, but simply focus on what he can do best at this stage of his career.

Garrett and Donald on the same defense would certainly create headaches for offenses. Even if Donald is only 70 percent of what he was when he retired and doesn’t play in a full-time role, that’s still a very good player.

According to NFL coaches and executives, the Rams are getting the best edge rusher in the NFL by a wide margin. The question will be whether that will result in a Lombardi Trophy come February.