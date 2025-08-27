Adam Thielen Reunited With Minnesota Vikings After Panthers Send Him Packing
Over the past couple of days, there have been rumors about Adam Thielen returning to Minnesota. The Vikings picked up two injuries at wide receiver (Jalen Nailor – hand and Tai Felton – arm) over the past couple of weeks, which led to them looking for a WR3 upgrade. Now, they are reunited with the veteran from the Carolina Panthers.
Adam Thielen's Homecoming
Thielen brings a possession skill set with a high foundation in his route running, but he’ll start the season at age 35. He should slide into Minnesota’s WR3 role over the first three games while Jordan Addison serves his suspension.
Thielen opened last season with three quiet games (3/49, 2/20, and 3/40/1) on only 12 combined targets. A hamstring injury knocked him out of the subsequent seven games. He revived his fantasy value over his last seven starts (40/506/4 on 50 targets) while shining in four matchups (8/99/1, 9/102, 5/43/1, and 5/110/2). Thielen finished the year with a five-year high in yards per catch (12.8).
Over his 27 games with the Panthers, Thielen averaged 5.6 catches for 60 yards and 0.33 touchdowns, which translates to 13.60 FPPG in PPR formats and a backend WR2 fantasy profile.
Fantasy Football Impact of Adam Thielen Trade
Xavier Legette is the big winner in this trade, and he has been a value in drafts most of the summer. He was on the field for 16 games in his rookie season, leading to 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 84 targets. His receptions were closer to the line of scrimmage than represented on his college resume, most likely due to a shorter passing window for Bryce Young.
His best NFL game came in Week 4 (6/76/1 on 10 targets) while only offering playable fantasy value when Legette scored (3/23/1, 4/34/1, and 4/39/1). In each case, he averaged less than 10 yards per catch. Over his other 12 outcomes, Legette had 32 catches for 325 yards and no touchdowns on 57 targets (5.38 FPPG in PPR formats). A hip injury led to him missing Week 16.
Legette gives Carolina their missing deep threat while also offering scoring ability at the goal on fades and jump balls. He brings a Deebo Samuel feel to his game, who also went to South Carolina. The Panthers gave him six rushes (24 yards) last year.
Jalen Coker moves to WR3 on the Panthers’ offense. As an undrafted free agent signing in 2024, Coker gave the Panthers winning stats off the bench, with his opportunity helped by an Adam Thielen injury.
He surprised the fantasy market in his second career game (4/68) in Week 5 while also offering playable stats in three other contests (4/78/1, 4/110/1, and 7/62). Coker missed three contests after Carolina’s bye week with a quad injury. He gained 20 yards or more on six of his 32 catches (18.8%).
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.