Jordan Addison 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
Jordan Addison has flashed big-play upside through two NFL seasons, but off-field concerns and a looming suspension cloud his 2025 fantasy outlook. While his route running and scoring ability keep him in the WR3 mix, drafters may find more risk than reward at his current price as the WR2 behind Justin Jefferson with the Minnesota Vikings.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Vikings added Addison. He is another undersized wideout (5’11” and 175 lbs.), which has been the theme of some teams this draft class. Addison earns his edge with extreme quickness and efficient route running over the short areas of the field. His overall strength should improve as he adds more bulk. For now, he is at a disadvantage vs. press coverage and in 50/50 situations. Addison gains value in the open field due to his experience returning kicks.
Over 35 games in college, Addison caught 219 passes for 3,281 yards and 30 touchdowns on 318 targets. He posted an impact season in 2021 (100/1,649/18) for the Pitt Panthers, showcasing his potential. An ankle injury in 2022 cost him three games after transferring to USC, leading to a setback in production (59/875/8 on 84 targets) over 11 matchups. When at his best over the past two years, Addison had six impact games (6/124/3, 6/179/3, 7/171/1, 14/202/4, 7/172/2, and 11/178/1).
In his rookie season, he caught 70 of his 108 targets (64.8%) for 913 yards and 10 touchdowns. Addison scored seven of his 10 touchdowns over his first eight games. His highlight showing came in Week 7 (7/123/2) and Week 15 (6/111/2). He posted four empty outcomes (0/0, 2/27, 1/2, and 3/28). Addison finished 23rd in wide receiver scoring (221.30 fantasy points) in PPR formats.
After an empty Week 1 (3/35) and two missed games with an ankle issue, Addison caught 21 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns on 37 targets, with three playable showings (3/72/1, 5/42/1, and 3/61/1). The Vikings gave him eight targets or more in seven of his final nine games while scoring five times. Addison posted two impact games (8/162/1 and 8/133/3) over this span.
Over his first 32 games, he has 133 catches for 1,766 yards and 19 touchdowns on 207 targets, leading to 13.24 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. Addison finished 22nd in wide receiver scoring (212.50) last season.
Two years into his pro career, Addison already has two incidents off the field (a 140-mph speeding ticket and a potential DWI), which shows his immaturity. He was suspended for three games to start the 2025 campaign. As a result, Addison ranks 38th at wide receiver, as the fantasy market isn’t willing to pay full price. Let’s go with 60 catches for 900 yards with six to eight scores.
Addison is currently the WR43 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.