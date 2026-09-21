Alec Pierce Week 2 Injury Update: What His Heel Injury Means for Josh Downs and the Colts' Fantasy Football Value

Alec Pierce Injury Update

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce left Sunday night’s Week 2 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter after suffering a left heel injury. While running a route, Pierce pulled up without contact, was evaluated in the blue medical tent, and was carted to the locker room. Initial X-rays taken on his heel were negative, but he was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium in a walking boot and on crutches. Head coach Shane Steichen noted after the game that Pierce will undergo an MRI and further evaluation on Monday.

X-rays on Colts WR Alec Pierce's heel injury were negative, per source. Further evaluation coming Monday. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 21, 2026

The situation is especially concerning for fantasy managers because the injury occurred to the exact same left heel that required surgery in late March. That procedure forced Pierce to miss OTAs, minicamp, and virtually all of training camp before he was activated off the PUP list shortly before Week 1. Fresh off signing a four-year extension following a breakout 2025 campaign where he led the Colts in receiving, Pierce was primed for a focal role after posting 61 yards in Week 1.

If Pierce is forced to miss time, his absence would cause notable structural shifts across the Indianapolis passing attack. Here is how fantasy managers should project the Colts' skill players under the conditional scenario of Pierce being sidelined.

Fantasy Football Implications

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Josh Downs Stock Trending Up

Should Pierce miss time, Josh Downs would likely see the most immediate volume bump. When Pierce exited on Sunday, Downs stepped up as Daniel Jones’ primary security blanket, hauling in 7 of his team-high 9 targets for 72 yards on the night.

Operating primarily out of the slot, Downs provides an elite short-to-intermediate target earn rate. While he lacks Pierce’s perimeter size and raw vertical speed, his ability to separate cleanly on 3rd-and-medium would make him a focal point of the passing attack. If Pierce is sidelined for Week 3 and beyond, Downs would become a waiver wire priority in shallow fantasy leagues and would jump into weekly solid WR2/FLEX territory in all PPR formats.

2. Keenan Allen Could Benefit from Vacuumed Target Volume

Veteran wideout Keenan Allen had a quiet night in Kansas City, catching just 1 of 5 targets for 5 yards. However, the underlying volume dynamics suggest potential for a rebound if Pierce remains out.

Allen's 5 targets tied for second among Colts wide receivers, and any multi-week absence for Pierce would vacate valuable boundary route share. While Allen operates at a much shallower depth of target than Pierce at this stage of his career, Daniel Jones would need a dependable perimeter option. If Pierce sits, Allen’s target efficiency should bounce back, placing him in the low-ceiling, steady-floor WR3 discussion.

3. Tyler Warren Would Maintain High-Value Red Zone Usage

Second-year tight end Tyler Warren continues to build a strong rapport with Jones inside the 20-yard line, catching 6 of 7 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

If Pierce is ruled out for upcoming games, Shane Steichen would likely continue leaning on multi-tight-end sets and intermediate crossing concepts to move the chains. Warren’s safety-valve utility in the low red zone guarantees high-value touches, meaning he would remain a viable TE1 streaming candidate in Pierce's absence.

4. Jonathan Taylor and Other Colts Who Could See an Uptick in Value

Jonathan Taylor remains the undisputed engine of the Colts offense after putting up 95 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, and 4 receptions for 40 yards in Week 2. If Pierce sits, opposing defenses might attempt to stack the box to limit Taylor, but his established pass-catching role (4 targets in back-to-back games) would insulate his elite fantasy floor.

On the outside, veteran reserve Laquon Treadwell (who hauled in a 48-yard strike in overtime) and Deion Burks would likely split Pierce's boundary snaps if he misses time. However, neither would carry immediate redraft starting value unless consistent target volume develops.