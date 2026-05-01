Alvin Kamara Joins Kenneth Walker III In The Chiefs' Backfield In This NFL Mock Trade

The 2026 NFL Draft is over, and there aren't many big names left on the free agent market. However, there should still be some players on the move through trade over the next few months. Something that happens almost every season is that teams trade their veteran stars to give them the opportunity at one last run with another team that they will fit better with.

A player that fits that description this offseason is long-time New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. In the first year of a new regime last season, Kamara had the worst season of his career. Not only was he unproductive and inefficient, but he also only managed to play 11 games due to injury. Something that has become a bigger issue in recent years.

In 2025, he had a career low in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards per carry, receptions, targets, receiving yards, yards per catch, and receiving touchdowns. His final stat line was 471 rushing yards and one touchdown on 3.6 yards per carry and 33 receptions for 186 yards and no touchdowns.

Still, even at 31 years old, coming off the worst season of his career, there will be a team that is willing to take a shot on the former All-Pro running back. He will likely be viewed as more of a pass-catching running back moving forward.

Kansas City Chiefs - New Orleans Saints Mock Trade

Kansas City Chiefs Receive

Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints Receive

Fifth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Kamara could step in as the pass-catching option out of the backfield for the Chiefs. He would certainly damage Kenneth Walker III's stock a bit, but we wouldn't expect him to have that much of an impact on Walker's actual fantasy value this season.

We would expect this to give Kamara's fantasy stock a significant boost, and rightfully so. His days in New Orleans are clearly numbered, and Andy Reid is the perfect coach to find a way to get value out of an aging pass-catching running back. He would get a lot more time on the field in Kansas City despite being a distant RB2 to Walker, and would be in a much more established offense.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' goal this year will be to win a Super Bowl, but they will have to surround Patrick Mahomes with as much veteran talent as possible as he returns from a torn ACL. It would make sense for them to want a veteran like Kamara in pass protection this season rather than a young running back like Brashard Smith.

This would likely only be a one-year partnership, but he could have a significant impact on their passing attack while helping keep Walker healthy. It's a low-risk win-now move from a win-now team.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is building a young offense, and there is no room for Kamara anymore in Kellen Moore's offense. They signed Travis Etienne Jr this offseason and will look to utilize Devin Neal and Kendre Miller behind him.

This isn't a team that is expecting to play for a Super Bowl this season, so holding on to Kamara for one more season serves no purpose for anyone. It's time to move on from the aging former superstar, and a fifth-round pick is strong compensation for him.

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