The Best Fantasy Football Picks In Each Round Featuring Drake London & Emeka Egbuka
The key to winning your fantasy football season is finding value at all levels of your draft. We went through each player's ADP in each round and picked out the best pick in each round of your fantasy football draft.
Round One: RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens (1:10)
Henry has seen his ADP move all over the first round this offseason. Now that he's near the bottom, it's hard not to be all in on him. You know exactly what you're going to get out of him, which makes him one of the safest players in fantasy football. He's an essential lock to average about 100 yards and one TD per game, and odds are that's under shooting it.
Round 2: WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (2:6)
London is a steal at his current ADP. It would be completely understandable if he snuck into the end of the first round. So, if you're getting him in the middle of the second, the value is incredible.
Round 3: RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers (3:11)
Hampton has RB1 overall upside, and it would be a surprise if he doesn't finish as an RB1 this year. Buy the rookie discount this year because there is no chance you'll ever get him this cheap again.
Round 4: RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots (4:10)
Speaking of rookie running backs, Henderson has just climbed up draft boards this preseason, but we also expect that he's climbed up the pecking order for the New England Patriots as well. It's hard to imagine how they could watch how electric he is and not give him the ball.
Round 5: WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers (5:1)
Metcalf is seeing his value drop because he fell off a cliff in the back half of last season. However, it doesn't seem like anybody ever mentions that he was doing great, then suffered a knee injury that derailed him. Now he has Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, who is known for hyper-targeting his top target and throwing fades on the goal line.
Round 6: WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans (6:5)
All of Ridley's underlying metrics were outstanding last season. Unfortunately, his quarterback, Will Levis, was the opposite of outstanding. That won't be a problem this season. The Tennessee Titans drafted the uber-talented Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. These two are going to thrive together.
Round 7: TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (7:9)
This was easily our least favorite round in drafts. Nonetheless, now that Joe Flacco has been named the starting quarterback in Cleveland, Njoku should be viewed as a top-five tight end. Because of the concern of Flacco being benched, his ADP has been depressed. If that does happen, worry about it when the time comes.
Round 8: WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:6)
Egbuka is an incredible talent, and everything has fallen into place for him this summer. With Chris Godwin out until at least October and Jalen McMillan expected to miss at least half the season, Egbuka is going to immediately step into a major role in Tampa Bay.
Round 9: RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings (9:3)
We believe that Mason is going to get the majority of the overall carries and goal-line work in one of the best offensive systems in the NFL. You can't pass that up in the ninth round.
Round 10: RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns (10:3)
We finish with a controversial one, and we understand if you don't want to take the risk here. Nevertheless, we aren't passing up on a second-round running back with bell-cow upside in the 10th round. His upside is infinitely higher than anybody else's in this round.