Best Rookie Wide Receiver NFL Draft Prospects: Carnell Tate vs. Jordyn Tyson

The 2026 NFL Draft will kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Our coverage of the event is starting to ramp up. We will be closely following and discussing the potential future fantasy football stars projected to be drafted in this year's draft. The most coveted rookies for fantasy owners are star wide receivers, who they can build around. Two of the top wideouts in this draft are projected to be Carnell Tate from the Ohio State Buckeyes and Jordyn Tyson from the Arizona State Sun Devils. These are two stud receivers who both have hopes of being the first wideout selected in this draft. Which one will be the better NFL wide receiver?

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs in a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Case For Carnell Tate

He's a 6'3, elite route runner with solid play speed and incredible body control, who can go up and get the ball at its highest point. It's tough to beat him on contested catches, whether he's going up get it or coming back to take it away. His ability to track the ball when it's in the air is on another level. Tate has impressive hands to complete the play, and what's most impressive about his film is how he does all the little things so well while running his routes. The way he sets up defensive backs, then pulls the rug from under them, is outstanding.

The Case Against Carnell Tate

Tate lacks high-end speed, and most likely won't time particularly at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine if he runs at all. He also has a smaller frame at just 195 pounds and 6'3. This can sometimes cause issues with more physical cornerbacks in his release. His technique and focus when run blocking also need significant work for the next level.

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Case For Jordyn Tyson

Tyson is a versatile receiver who can be moved all over the field. He has an impressive ability to shake cornerbacks with impressive route running, highlighted by suddenness and sharp cuts. Once he gets open, he displays impressive body control and is tough to deal with on contested catches. He also does the little things well, like using his off-hand to manipulate defensive backs and create space, and he's an excellent run blocker.

The Case Against Jordyn Tyson

Injuries have been a major concern throughout his college career. Tyson has also struggled with focus drops at times. His route running is much more impressive underneath than it is on the top of routes; he just seems more focused, sharp, and sudden on underneath routes for whatever reason. He could also stand to add a bit more muscle and lacks high-end deep speed.

Carnell Tate vs. Jordyn Tyson Verdict

We are going with Tate on this one. We believe he will be the first wide receiver drafted in this draft, and the better NFL player than Tyson. Not only do Tyson's medical concerns worry us, but Tate is also the more polished receiver. Tyson is an excellent receiver and these two are close physically, but Tate's route running and slickness put him well over the top.

