Best Stefon Diggs Bets on PrizePicks & Underdog Props for Super Bowl LX

As we head into Super Bowl LX, the stage is set for Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs to deliver a star performance. After a resurgent 2025 season during which he got back into the 1,000 receiving yard club, Diggs is heading into a high-stakes matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Diggs played with a chip on his shoulder all season after rough endings to his tenures with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans, and he responded by leading the Patriots with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards in the regular season.

While he's only put up 11 receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown in three playoff games this season, Patriots QB Drake Maye has relied on the 32-year-old as his safety valve all season, with Diggs seeing a 21% target share on the year.

Stefon Diggs 60+ Receiving Yards (PrizePicks)

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) blocks a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) in the third quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This is a tricky number as Diggs hasn't topped 40 receiving yards in any of his three postseason games this year, but there have also been extenuating circumstances (weather, Drake Maye's subpar performances, game flow) in each of those games.

Diggs topped 60 receiving yards six times during the regular season and did so in what were New England's two toughest games (against Buffalo and Baltimore). The veteran wideout has a knack for showing up when needed most, and should be able to do damage with his elite zone-beating skills against the Seahawks' zone-heavy defensive scheme.

This bet on PrizePicks offers a 2.7x return, so while there's some risk here, there's plenty of reward here if you're willing to take the plunge.

Lean: Over

Stefon Diggs Over/Under 44.5 Receiving Yards (Underdog)

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after the catch against against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Underdog has a lower Over/Under line for Diggs at 44.5 receiving yards at -113 odds, so we're again going to lean with the over here. We're still assuming the same risk as we are with the PrizePicks bet as Diggs hasn't topped 40 yards yet in the postseason, but he exceeded this total eight times during the regular season.

While the reward isn't quite as robust as it is with the PrizePicks receiving yards line, this is a safer bet as Maye should be looking Diggs' way plenty -- especially in third-down situations. If Diggs can matchup his season average of 11.9 yards per reception, he only needs roughly four catches to clear this receiving yardage threshold.

Strong Lean: Over

Stefon Diggs Over/Under 5 Receptions (PrizePicks and Underdog)

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Both sites have different-yet-similar bets here as PrizePicks is offering 5+ receptions with a 1.85x return on the over, while Underdog is offering 4.5 receptions as the line with odds of -112 on the over.

While Diggs has hit this total only once in the playoffs, he has done so eight times during the regular season. And it's also worth mentioning his playoff-high five receptions against the Denver Broncos game in the midst of a snowstorm, so he should be able to do work in what is projected to be clear conditions on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Patriots have plenty of receiving options for Drake Maye as he deals with a shoulder injury, but Diggs has been his favorite target all season, so it would be a minor surprise if Diggs doesn't catch at least five balls in the Super Bowl.

Strong Lean: Over