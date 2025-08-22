The Best & Worst Third-Year Wide Receivers Entering The 2025 Fantasy Football Season
There were a lot of big-name wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft. Those wideouts are now entering their third season in the league. We are going to take a look back at the class and evaluate the top fantasy options from it.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Nacu has separated himself as the top wideout from the 2023 class. While his injury concerns did pop up last season, costing him six games, he's been dominant when he's on the field. As a rookie, he caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, then caught 79 passes for 990 yards and three TDs in 11 games last season. He is a clear WR1 and often a first-round pick.
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Rice could be right in the conversation with Nacua, but has dealt with injuries and off-the-field issues, which cost him most of last year, and are expected to cost him a stretch of this year due to suspension. He was my favorite receiver prospect in this draft class and has shown why when he's on the field. In three games last year, he caught 24 of 29 targets for 288 yards and two TDs. His value this year much in part hinges on a looming suspension.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
After a mostly quiet rookie campaign, JSN broke out in year two. In 2024, he caught 100 passes for 1,130 yards and six TDs. He's emerging as a fantastic PPR option out of the slot. All things equal, he's still behind Rice, but things have certainly not been equal up to this point.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Flowers is coming off a 1,000-yard, four TD season. However, he lacks consistent production, which has always been an issue with Baltimore Ravens wide receivers. He's the clear-cut WR1 for one of the best QBs in the NFL, but it's still a tough system for a wide receiver to thrive in.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
From a talent perspective, Addison is outstanding. The concern is that he's the WR2 on an offense that also features a high-volume tight end and a QB who has never taken an NFL snap. On top of that, he is going to miss the start of the season due to suspension. The TD upside has been there, but the receptions and yards haven't.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Reed looked like he could be on the path to super stardom, but is now losing fantasy value by the day. He's in an offense that spreads the ball around too much, and they just drafted Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. To make matters worse, he's expected to miss the start of the season with a foot injury.
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Downs is a talented receiver who has flashed upside, but his quarterback play has been nightmarishly bad. On the right team he could be PPR gold. Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts aren't the right team and don't look to be in a rush to become it either.