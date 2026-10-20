Bijan Robinson And 8 Other Week 6 Fantasy Football Busts You Shouldn't Overreact To

The fantasy football season is entering Week 7 coming off a loaded Week 6 slate of action. During Week 6, some of football’s biggest stars faced their share of struggles, raising concerns among fantasy players heading into a crucial stretch of the year. Though top players struggling is always a concern in fantasy, managers shouldn’t hit the panic button over these 10 disappointing performances:

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons - RB

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more notable fantasy blunders of Week 6, Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson posted just 7.3 points in PPR, racking up just 59 yards from scrimmage against the Chicago Bears. Atlanta’s offense was forced to lean on the passing game to overcome an early deficit, but will lean on Robinson early and often against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. For obvious reasons, we aren’t panicked by one lowly performance from one of the NFL’s best.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers - RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers found some offensive identity through the run game over the past few weeks, spearheaded by star running back Jaylen Warren. During their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Warren was limited to a quiet fantasy performance, despite posting a respectable 78 yards from scrimmage. Entering a favorable matchup against an inconsistent New Orleans Saints defense, Warren should emerge as one of the offense’s focal points once again in the midst of his breakout campaign.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - RB

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) defends during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off an RB3 finish with 165 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in Week 5, Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving failed to carry such momentum into Week 6 against Pittsburgh. He was held to just 46 rushing yards over 19 carries, as Tampa Bay’s offense leaned on its passing attack in a highly contested bout. Entering a Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Irving should manage to get back on track with an encouraging cemented workload.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets - WR

New York Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson was limited to a quiet performance matched up against Christian Gonzalez and the New England Patriots. Coming off a 23.4-point outing in Week 5, Wilson posted just 8.4 points in Week 6, his second-lowest mark of the season thus far. He hauled in four of his six targets for 44 yards and was held scoreless, with Adonai Mitchell emerging as the primary threat in New York’s passing game. Still, Wilson remains the unquestioned WR1 for the Jets, and should see plenty of opportunities to bounce back against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns - WR

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just his rookie year, Denzel Boston has already emerged as the Cleveland Browns’ WR1, taking on an expanded role with an injury to fellow rookie wideout KC Concepcion. Boston posted the worst performance of his young career in Week 6, hauling in just one of his five targets for 15 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. Fortunately for fantasy managers, he will have an immediate opportunity to rebound in a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans’ 17th-ranked pass defense.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots - RB

Rhamondre Stevenson mustered 17-point performances in back-to-back games in Weeks 4 and 5, elevating expectations for New England’s matchup against the Jets. During that Week 6 showdown, Steveson managed just 36 yards over 14 carries, as New England leaned heavily on its passing attack. The Patriots will take on the Bears in Week 7, and will likely get Stevenson more involved in a must-win clash.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys - QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 23-13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense struggled yet again in Week 6, mustering just 13 points against the Green Bay Packers. Star quarterback Dak Prescott posted his second consecutive game with one touchdown to two interceptions, despite promising volume from a fantasy football perspective. Prescott has failed to eclipse 15.0 points for the second consecutive week, a trend he should shake despite the lowly stretch. He’s the NFL’s fourth-leading passer, and will clip his turnover trend sooner than later.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints - TE

Juwan Johnson has been one of fantasy’s more reliable options at tight end this season, but struggled mightily against the New York Giants in Week 6. Johnson was targeted twice, but finished the game without a catch, closing the week scoreless in fantasy. Heading into a matchup against the Steelers, a defense that has dealt with some struggles against opposing tight ends, Johnson could get back into the swing of things as soon as Week 7.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers - WR

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (24) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Watson has emerged as one of the NFL’s top receivers this season, entering Week 7 ranked fifth in receiving yards, but failed to sustain his fantasy momentum in Week 6. Watson tied his season-low with three catches over eight targets, posting 64 receiving yards against the Cowboys. Despite the quiet week, he’s still positioned nicely as the WR3 in PPR, with cemented volume heading into a favorable matchup against a struggling Detroit Lions defense.

Read More Fantasy On SI News