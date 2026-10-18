Fantasy Start-Sit Week 6: Dak Prescott, George Pickens, Javonte Williams, Jake Ferguson

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, they're going to need big contributions from quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver George Pickens, running back Javonte Williams and tight end Jake Ferguson.

That's because this is an awful matchup for the Cowboys, who are facing a Packers offense that came to life in Week 5 and showed it can attack deep down the field. As we know, the Cowboys sport a terrible defense that struggles mightily against the pass and is banged up, so Dallas might have to score a ton to win.

With all that said, here's what we're doing with Prescott, Pickens, Ferguson and Williams in our fantasy football starting lineups in Week 6.

Dak Prescott start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott eclipsed the 300-yard mark once again last week, but a pair of interceptions soured his fantasy output. Even still, the Cowboys quarterback ranks as QB5 overall, per Fantasy Pros.

The Packers actually present a tough matchup, with Green Bay ranking third for the fewest fantasy points permitted to quarterbacks this season, according to CBS Sports.

However, there is still reason to believe Prescott will be very productive in Week 6, as the Cowboys could be chasing points thanks to their putrid defense that is a terrible matchup for the downfield passing attack of Green Bay.

Adding to that, top-five fantasy production over the first five weeks makes Prescott an every-week starter.

Verdict: Start

George Pickens start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a quiet start to the season, Pickens has come on strong the last three weeks, with the Cowboys wideout ranking as WR10 overall in that span.

Coming off his best performance of the season last week, Pickens now draws a matchup against a tough Packers defense ceding the third-fewest fantasy points to wideouts per game.

That said, Pickens has just been too good the last three weeks to sit, and with a possible shootout in the cards, that only makes him more attractive.

Verdict: Start

Javonte Williams start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' production on the ground has been nothing to write home about this season, as the Cowboys running back has not posted 100 yards in any contest.

Saving Williams it the fact that he has been involved in the passing game and is still scoring a ton. Williams has found pay dirt seven times this season, including five times over his last three games.

That has allowed Williams to rank as RB7 overall this season and that leaves him as an every-week starting option, regardless of matchup. And, speaking of matchups, only one team in the NFL gives up more fantasy points per game to running backs this season than the Packers, so Williams could really explode.

Verdict: Start

Jake Ferguson start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson has left a lot to be desired this season when it comes to yardage output. The veteran tight end has not surpassed 43 yards in any game this season and he has a dreadful 53 yards on nine receptions the last three games.

Ferguson ranks as TE 20 overall through five contests, and he would be far lower if not for his three scores. Without any scores the last two games, Ferguson ranks as TE33 overall in that span.

The Packers are just a bit tougher than a middle-of-the-road matchup against tight ends, and combined with how poorly Ferguson has played, we're sitting the veteran tight end.

Verdict: Sit

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