Josh Allen and Drake Maye Headline the Top 5 Dynasty Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football

The quarterback position is crucial in fantasy football, especially in dynasty leagues. In this format, longevity, consistent production, and high-end upside are what make quarterbacks so valuable. With those factors in mind, let's breakdown the top five dynasty quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has been one of fantasy football’s most valuable assets since the Buffalo Bills drafted him in 2018. He’s coming off a standout 2025 season in which he finished as the overall QB1 in fantasy scoring. As he heads into his age-30 season, Allen still projects as an elite dual-threat quarterback for years to come, with his rushing ability and consistent touchdown production keeping his ceiling among the highest in the league. Buffalo also boosted its passing attack by trading for star wide receiver DJ Moore, a move that should further elevate Allen’s upside through the air.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are coming off a Super Bowl appearance and will look to keep that momentum going as an organization. Maye reportedly finished as the QB2 in fantasy football and ended up as the runner-up to Matthew Stafford for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. If the Patriots can upgrade their offensive line and improve their wide receiver group this offseason, Maye should stay in the MVP conversation for a long time.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinatti Bengals

Joe Burrow has been an elite fantasy quarterback since entering the league as the Cincinnati Bengals’ No. 1 overall pick in 2020. He missed some time in 2025 with a turf toe injury, but he was highly effective when he was on the field. Heading into his age-29 season with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins still leading the receiving corps, Burrow remains a strong long-term option in dynasty formats.

4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are among the most exciting young teams in the league right now. Head coach Ben Johnson helped elevate Chicago to another level last season, with the year ending in a back-and-forth loss to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Moving forward, Williams will look to strengthen his chemistry with rising weapons like Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, and Rome Odunze as the Bears’ offense projects to become a fantasy football powerhouse.

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens faced some challenges in 2025, but there’s little reason to think they won’t rebound in the years ahead. Jackson battled a hamstring injury for much of the season, and the offense never consistently operated at full speed. When healthy, he’s widely viewed as the NFL’s premier dual-threat quarterback, and at 30 years old, he should still have plenty of runway to sustain elite fantasy production.

