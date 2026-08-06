Rams Believe Blake Corum Is Ready for Bigger Role in 2026

Following the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Rams lacked explosiveness in the run game. While Kyren Williams remained an efficient runner, his lack of creativity and explosiveness made the Rams’ rushing attack feel stagnant at times.

Last year, the Rams found a balance with Williams and Blake Corum, churning out one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. The duo of Williams and Corum combined for over 2,000 yards rushing. While Williams remained efficient, Corum added explosive and creative elements to the run game that it previously lacked.

Corum's Explosiveness Changed the Run Game

From Week 7 until the end of the season, Corum ranked fifth in the NFL in explosive run rate and sixth in missed tackles forced per attempt. Corum’s skill set gave the Rams exactly what they needed.

“I think what you've seen from Blake is a guy that has a whole lot of confidence in what he's been able to build on from last year,” said offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “You're excited that he's been able to build on it. Obviously got to keep continuing to grow, but encouraged by how he comes to work."

As the Rams head into the 2026 season, they’ll be looking to see how they can build on Corum’s performance last year while also balancing the workload with their two running backs. Williams certainly still has value in the offense. He may not have the big-play ability that Corum has, but he keeps the offense on track and he’s better in pass protection at this stage. He’s also underrated as a pass-catcher.

Finding the Right Balance in the Backfield

It’s hard to see the Rams becoming a true 50-50 backfield. Throughout the McVay era, the Rams have typically relied on one primary running back. While there was the stretch at the end of 2018 when McVay used Todd Gurley and CJ Anderson, that was much more the exception than the norm.

For Corum to earn 35 percent of the carries between the two running backs,it says a lot about the trust that he’s gained in the offense and with McVay.

“I don't think he needs to do anything other than be himself,” said McVay. “I don't think it's by mistake that he comes in and has an amazing year last year. The way that he approaches it, I'd be surprised if he doesn't do anything other than get better and impact the team in a positive way.”

The Rams' Running Back Duo Could Be Even Better in 2026

Again, that’s not to say that Williams is going to disappear from the offense. For as much as the coaching staff likes Corum, they love Williams even more. He’s someone they can rely on in big moments and has been the epitome of consistency. Corum may be explosive, but McVay trusts Williams more than anybody in the offense.

The key will be finding the right balance while keeping both players fresh. After fumbling twice in the first five weeks of the season, Williams didn't fumble again once the Rams began incorporating Corum more into the offense. Mistakes happen when you’re tired as an athlete. Keeping Williams fresh seemed to have an impact on what had become a consistent fumbling problem.

Coming off a season in which Williams and Corum combined for over 2,000 rushing yards, the Rams are excited for what this duo could be going forward. Everything in the Rams’ offense stems from the run game and Williams and Corum are a big part of that. After coming onto the scene last year, Corum is going to be a big part of what the Rams do in 2026. With a full summer to build on last year, Corum has the Rams excited for what he can do this season.

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