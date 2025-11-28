Bold and Outrageous Predictions for Week 13 in the NFL Including Shedeur Sanders as QB1
The weekend is here, and we've already had four games played in Week 13. You don't come here on a Saturday for boring opinions; you are here for the hot takes. With our 13th NFL Sunday just a day away, we are here with our five bold predictions for Week 13.
Shedeur Sanders Will Be a QB1 This Week
Sanders stepped in last week and won his first start of his career. He threw for 209 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. This week, the coaches should have more confidence in him to let him throw the ball more, and he's going to have to throw the ball more against the San Francisco 49ers. They are going to score more than 10 points and force the Browns to throw more than the Las Vegas Raiders did. With all the injuries in San Fran, they are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and have gotten worse as we get deeper into the season.
Max Brosmer Will Be A Top 20 Quarterback
The belief heading into this season was that the Vikings' head coach, Kevin O'Connell, could make just about any quarterback successful. That was until he had the impossible task of fixing JJ McCarthy, who was a terrible NFL prospect. I graded him out as a Day 3 pick. We are going to put this theory to the test this week with Brosmer when he starts against the Seattle Seahawks due to McCarthy's concussion. What they said about O'Connell is mostly true, but McCarthy is just that bad. That will be proven this week when Brosmer finishes as a QB2 in a week with no byes against a solid defense.
Christian McCaffrey Will Not Be A Top 20 Running Back In Week 13
CMC is seeing massive volume this season, but he hasn't been nearly as efficient as he had been in past seasons. His 3.7 yards per carry this season is the fewest of his career, and his touchdown pace is the lowest it's been since joining the 49ers. The Browns' defense is too good for him to just volume his way to success. They are going to slow him down, and we will not be a top 20 fantasy running back.
Courtland Sutton Is The WR5 Overall
Sutton is going to have a breakout game for the season against the Washington Commanders this week. Washington is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and has particularly struggled at stopping them from scoring touchdowns this season. Only four teams have allowed more receiving TDs to the position this season. This week, he's going to catch five-plus passes for more than 85 yards and score multiple touchdowns.
Taysom Hill Will Be The TE1 Overall
With Alvin Kamara out this week, Hill is going to be a major piece of the offense this week. He's going to push double-digit carries, catch at least five passes, and be utilized in the red zone this week. That will be enough opportunity for him to be the TE1 overall in Week 13.