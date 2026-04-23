Bold Predictions For Round 1 Of The 2026 NFL Draft: Can Drew Allar And Chris Bell Sneak Into Night 1?

It's been a while, but with the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft taking place tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we are back with our hot takes. There are sure to be a ton of twists, turns, and surprises tonight.

We have come to expect the unexpected. Even when we think we have it all figured out, things immediately go off the rails. These are our top bold predictions for Night 1 of the NFL Draft.

Penn State Quarterback Drew Allar Shockingly Ends The Night As One Of the Final Night 1 Picks

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is widely considered the QB2 in this NFL Draft class, and many analysts aren't convinced that he'll even be able to make his way into the first round. So imagine the shock when a team trades into the bottom of the first round to acquire Allar with a fifth-year option.

Is he good? Well, no, but he does have the physical traits of a prototypical quarterback, so it's easy for people to convince themselves he should be great even if the film doesn't show the same thing. It's similar to what fantasy owners do with Justin Herbert. Despite being widely ranked as the fourth or fifth quarterback in this draft, he will end up being selected as the second.

Notre Dame Running Back Jeremiyah Love Falls Out Of The Top Five

If you listen to the draft analysts, Love is a lock to be a top-five pick in tonight's draft. Unless someone trades up to get him, we just don't see it. The Titans are a possibility, but we don't see the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, or New York Giants picking him.

Currently, we have him projected to land with the Washington Commanders at No. 7. If things stay how they are now, Love will not be a top-five pick. The options just don't make sense.

Louisville Wide Receiver Chris Bell Is An Unexpected First-Round Pick

Bell is one of the most talented wide receivers in this draft class. If not for a torn ACL during the 2025 season, he could be in that same conversation with the top-three wideouts in this class. We can still make the case that he's the fourth-best receiver, ahead of Omar Cooper Jr and the rest of the second tier of rookie wideouts. There is an NFL GM who will agree with that and reach to get him in the first round of the draft.

Texas A&M Wide Receiver KC Concepcion Falls Out Of The First Round

With Bell climbing into the first round, someone else will have to fall out. That someone will be Concepcion, who seems to be losing steam as we get closer to the NFL Draft. He deserves to be a first-rounder, but he'll be the one who falls further than he should.



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