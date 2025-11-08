Bold Predictions for Week 10 Including How Josh Allen, Quinshon Judkins and Others Will Play on Sunday
The weekend is here, which means our 10th football Sunday is just around the corner. With a huge weekend of football right in front of us, we are ready to be bold. We know you aren't here for any boring opinions, that's why we are coming in hot with our hot takes. These are our bold predictions for Week 10.
Josh Allen Does Not Finish As A QB1 In Week 10
Despite a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Allen is going to disappoint this week. The issue that he's going to run into is how bad the Dolphins' rush defense is. The Buffalo Bills are going to be up big quickly, and that will be on the back of the running backs. If the running backs get them the lead, it will be bad news for Allen, because they will be able to hand the ball off over and over in the second half of this game.
Jared Goff Is The QB1 Overall On Sunday
Goff has the best possible matchup this week against the Washington Commanders, who are allowing the most fantasy points of any defense playing this week to quarterbacks. He's also been lights out this season, coming off a loss. In those two games after a loss, Goff has posted a total of 575 passing yards and six touchdowns. Last week, the Detroit Lions were knocked off by the Minnesota Vikings.
Quinshon Judkins Is The RB1 Overall In Week 10
According to ECR, Judkins isn't even ranked as an RB1 this week, but he will be the RB1 overall. He is matched up this week against a demoralized New York Jets defense that just lost their two best players at the trade deadline. One of those defensive players just so happens to be their best run stopper, Quinnen Williams. This is a rare occasion that we expect the Cleveland Browns to be in a positive game script, which should lead to a ton of carries for Judkins.
Parker Washington Is A WR1 This Week
Brian Thomas Jr is very questionable to play and not particularly impactful when he's healthy, Jakobi Meyers just joined the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, and Dyami Brown has been playing far behind Washington. Washington is going to see a ton of targets this week, which will result in enough production for him to finish as a WR1 in Week 10. This is based off of both necessity and Washington playing well this season.
Juwan Johnson Is Back As A Top Five Overall TE In Week 10
The New Orleans Saints traded away Rashid Shaheed this week and have a brutal matchup for wide receivers against the Carolina Panthers. Tyler Shough is going to have to look to someone other than Chris Olave to move the ball downfield. That man will be Juwan Johnson, who has cooled down considerably since his red-hot start to the season. However, over the past three weeks, he has caught 13 of 19 targets for 163 yards and a TD. The absence of Shaheed will push his targets back up to where they were early in the season. Combine that with the matchup, and he'll be a top-five tight end in Week 10.