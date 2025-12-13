It's Saturday, and our 15th fantasy football Sunday is just around the corner. The stakes are raised this week because most of us are now in our fantasy football playoffs. We have to make our hot takes extra spicy this week, because that's what you are here for. These are five bold predictions for Week 15 of the fantasy football season.

Both Marcus Mariota and Jaxson Dart Finish As Top Five Quarterbacks In A Shootout

This matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants is going to be a wild shootout. We wouldn't be surprised if they clear 70 points in this game. Both Mariota and Dart are going to have massive fantasy weeks. There will be so much passing production in this game that both Mariota and Dart will finish as top-five fantasy quarterbacks overall for the week. It stands to reason that their weapons will also have a ton of upside.

The Jets Fail To Throw For 75 Yards

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are set to start Brady Cook this week at quarterback. Will he finish the game? Who's to say? Nevertheless, this dumpster fire of a franchise, which consistently finds new ways to make us laugh at them, did not disappoint with this one. They now have no legitimate quarterback or weapons in their passing attack. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, will hold the Jets' quarterbacks to under 75 passing yards this week.

Woody Marks Finishes As The RB1 Overall

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Marks has seen double-digit carries in eight straight games and at least 16 carries in his past four games. Last week, he handled 26 carries and three targets, which he turned into 76 yards and a touchdown. Nick Chubb is not expected to start this week, which should lead to huge volume again. In Week 15, he is matched up against the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs and have struggled mightily as of late. This will be a run-heavy game, and Marks will be the top fantasy running back for the week.

Omarion Hampton Finishes as an RB1

According to ECR, Hampton is the RB28 this week. That is an industry mistake. He will see more than 70% of the touches over Kimani Vidal and will have a strong day against a tough Kansas City Chiefs defense. A strong enough game that he finishes as an RB1 this week.

Justin Jefferson Tops 85 yards And A Touchdown

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Jefferson is going to do something he hasn't done all season and top 85 yards and a touchdown this week. As a matter of fact, he hasn't even reached 50 yards and a touchdown. He's only reached 85 yards once all season and has totaled two touchdowns. Over the past two weeks, he has totaled 15 yards, including 11 last week in a game that the Vikings won by 31 points, and JJ McCarthy threw three touchdown passes. Still, Jefferson is going to do it this week against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers this season.

