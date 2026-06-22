Brandon Aiyuk Landing Spots: 3 Destinations For 49ers WR As Potential Release Looms

The San Francisco 49ers and star wideout Brandon Aiyuk are nearing a split. The former Pro Bowler has been the center of trade rumors amid a turbulent period between the two sides. Aiyuk has publicly spoken out against the 49ers’ front office, with many expecting him to be released prior to the start of training camp.

He spent each of the first five seasons of his career in San Francisco before missing the entire 2025 campaign due to a devastating knee injury, which put an early end to his 2024 season. He’s expected to return for the start of the 2026 season and will likely garner attention from a handful of suitors upon his expected release.

Aiyuk has shown favor toward a handful of teams with his departure from San Francisco looming. Here are three of the top suitors for Aiyuk in free agency, bolstering his fantasy football outlook for the 2026 campaign:

Washington Commanders

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Projected Stats: 71 Rec., 762 Yards, 6 TDs

The Aiyuk sweepstakes has seemingly become a one-team race, as he continues to express his desire to land with the Washington Commanders, reuniting with his college quarterback Jayden Daniels. Aiyuk actually presents a solid fit to the Commanders offense. His skill set complements star wideout Terry McLaurin, and his veteran presence will serve as a valuable addition to Washington’s wide receiver corps.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk wants everyone to know: “Go Commanders! Go Commanders! Go Commanders!” pic.twitter.com/RtxkGJksBp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 22, 2026

Aiyuk likely steps into Washington’s offense as the team’s WR2 behind McLaurin, and his volume will match such a role. Last season, Deebo Samuel emerged as the No. 2 target in the Commanders offense, racking up 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. I’d expect Aiyuk to close the season in that ballpark of production, likely posting a receiving statline resembling 75-800-5.

New Orleans Saints

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson is selected by the New Orleans Saints as the number eight pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Projected Stats: 64 Rec., 702 Yards, 4 TDs

The New Orleans Saints present Aiyuk with an enticing situation on the offensive side of the ball. Similar to Washington’s offensive situation, Aiyuk could step in and immediately garner significant volume. The veteran wideout joins a talented receiver room, headlined by Chris Olave and rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson. Fortunately for his fantasy outlook, his skill set meshes well with his counterparts in the receiver room.

With significant targets, there’s plenty of room to produce in a passing game that showed tremendous promise with Tyler Shough at the helm. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans’ No. 3 option last season, averaged over 55 yards per game prior to his trade. I could see Aiyuk managing similar production on a per-game basis, with a potential statline of 65-700-4.

Carolina Panthers

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and his offensive teammates during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Projected Stats: 77 Rec., 826 Yards, 7 TDs

The Carolina Panthers filled a massive need at receiver with former No. 6 overall pick Tetairoa McMillan, cementing his status as the team’s franchise wideout during a memorable rookie career. Behind McMillan, there are still some questions within Carolina’s receiver room. Bryce Young and the rest of the Panthers’ offense could greatly benefit from the addition of Aiyuk’s veteran presence and complementary skill set to that of McMillan.

Rounding out our list, Carolina could provide a sound fit for Aiyuk, and vice versa. He’d command WR2 targets in a passing attack that developed significantly over the course of the 2025 season. Aiyuk would immediately take over as arguably the team’s top target in the intermediate passing game, while freeing up the likes of McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette on vertical routes. With the Panthers, I feel 75-800-6 is a safe baseline for production for Aiyuk in his seventh season.

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