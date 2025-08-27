Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker Lead Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
It's time to talk about everybody's least favorite fantasy football position. The kickers. Why are they still in fantasy football? I don't know, they shouldn't be, but they are, or you wouldn't be reading this right now. You don't want to have to read this, and I don't want to have to write this, but here we are. At the end of the day, every point counts, and a kicker can be the difference between a crucial win and a crushing loss. So, these are the top kickers in fantasy football.
1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Aubrey is the consensus top kicker and rightfully so. He's extremely accurate, can kick bombs, and is an offense with the rare combination of a passing attack that can move the ball up and down the field, but a rushing attack that could struggle to bunch the ball in the endzone. If you are going to reach and be the first owner in your league to take a kicker, then it needs to be Aubrey. He's in a tier of his own.
2. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
Dicker has proven to be both accurate and has distance. The Los Angeles Chargers' offense isn't as high-powered as you might like for your kicker, but they are still good enough that he should get plenty of opportunities to put up points. Also, his last name leaves lots of opportunities to scream things at your friends when he kicks a field goal against them... because it rhymes with kicker, of course... What were you thinking?
3. Jake Bates, Detroit Lions
Like the two previous kickers, he's the last option that can be picked almost solely based on accuracy and power. He also has the advantage of kicking in a dome and playing on a team with an elite offense. The only concern is that their rushing attack is so strong that he doesn't get too many easy ones.
4. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to score the most points in the entire NFL this season. They have the offensive firepower to do it and a defense so terrible that they are going to have to. There may not be anything particularly special about McPherson's talent, but there are also no glaring issues. I'm thrilled to draft him and then just rely on his floor with tons of extra points.
5. Will Lutz, Denver Broncos
Lutz plays in Denver. I'm not an air scientist, but I've been told my whole life that the thin air at the high-altitude in Denver makes it easier for kickers to kick the ball further, therefore, giving them an advantage in fantasy football. Until someone disproves this theory, I'll be targeting Broncos' kickers at the end of my fantasy drafts.
