Breaking News: Vikings’ Jordan Addison Suspended Three Games for DUI Plea
The NFL has officially handed down a three-game suspension to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, who pleaded no contest last month to a reduced DUI charge stemming from a July 2024 DUI arrest in Los Angeles.
The decision, announced today, means Addison will miss Minnesota’s opening three regular-season matchups against the Bears, Falcons, and Bengals, but he’ll be cleared to return in Week 4 against Pittsburgh in Dublin, Ireland.
Addison avoided a trial by resolving the DUI with probation, a $390 fine, and two mandated online courses. While the plea doesn’t count as a DUI on his record, it triggered disciplinary action under the NFL’s substance abuse policy, which typically mandates suspension for first-time alcohol-related violations.
What This Means for Fantasy Managers
Addison, the Vikings’ 2023 first-round pick, likely loses his status as the team’s No. 2 receiver for at least the first month of the season. Expect Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and return specialist Rondale Moore to see increased target volume early, while rookie QB J.J. McCarthy settles into his new role.
From a fantasy perspective, Addison's official ADP will likely drop, making him a risky early-season bench option if drafted. Managers who grabbed him early will need trusted WR depth while he serves his suspension. On SI Fantasy Sports, top analyst Shawn Childs has Addison ranked 38th at wide receiver, as a result of this suspension. He's projecting 60 catches for 900 yards with six to eight scores because of the 3 games Addison will miss.