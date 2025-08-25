BREAKING: Terry McLaurin Agrees To Three-Year Contract Extension With Commanders
The Washington Commanders received some excellent news Monday morning. According to Adam Schefter, the veteran receiver agreed to a three-year contract extension that will allow McLaurin to suit up for Week 1 of the NFL season against the New York Giants.
The holdout (or rather hold-in) is officially over and Washington gets it's most versatile playmaker back in the mix. With Deebo Samuel added to Jayden Daniels' arsenal of weapons, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt emerging in the backfield, this Commanders offense could be even better than it was last season.
The new deal is reportedly worth $96 million.
Terry McLaurin's NFL Journey
From 2020 through 2023, McLaurin proved to be one of the league’s steadiest playmakers, hauling in 320 of 516 targets for 4,435 yards and 18 touchdowns. That stretch averaged out to 4.8 catches, 67 yards, and a little over a quarter of a score per game—solid backend WR2 numbers in PPR formats.
His 2021 campaign dipped slightly from 2020, finishing with 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns. While he flashed big-play potential with four 100-yard outings—including a monster 7/122/1 line—McLaurin sputtered down the stretch, going scoreless in his final seven games.
In 2022, the target volume (120) wasn’t elite, but McLaurin still delivered a career-high 1,191 receiving yards while matching his 2021 marks in catches (77) and touchdowns (5). He notched four 100-yard games and roasted the Eagles twice, showcasing his ability to step up against top competition. Washington’s run-heavy approach, though, capped his ceiling, leaving him with six or fewer targets in nine different contests.
The 2023 season was a mixed bag. On the one hand, McLaurin’s yards per catch dipped to a career-low 12.7, robbing him of his typical “big-game” appeal—only one outing cleared 90 yards. On the other, he strung together a remarkably steady midseason stretch, posting double-digit PPR points in seven of eight games from Week 2 to Week 9. He ultimately finished as the WR29 with 209.2 PPR points.
Fast forward to 2024, and a quarterback change completely shifted McLaurin’s fantasy profile. His targets dropped to a five-year low (117), but he became a scoring machine, smashing his career-high with 13 touchdowns. He logged his fifth straight 1,000-yard season, boosted his catch total to 82, and erupted for five 100-yard performances while dropping 20+ PPR points in five other games. Down the stretch, he caught fire, scoring 10 times over his final nine starts. Consistency was king—he topped 14 fantasy points in 16 of 20 games.
McLaurin’s touchdown spike catapulted him to WR7 in total PPR scoring (268.8 points), though he’s still being drafted as the WR19 heading into 2025. That gap creates some sneaky value. His TD surge may look like an outlier compared to his career norm, but rookie QB Jayden Daniels was a red-zone cheat code, and McLaurin benefited big time. With defenses more concerned about Deebo Samuel this year—and Washington’s offense improving as a whole—McLaurin has a path to another strong season.
Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Projections And Ranking
If he stays healthy, Scary Terry could finish with 90 catches, 1,300 yards, and 10 scores. He may not be the flashiest pick, but he’s a consistency monster with game-breaking upside—and that’s exactly what you want in a WR2.
McLaurin is currently the WR21 in our 2025 PPR Rankings, but he could rise following this latest news.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. More details to follow.