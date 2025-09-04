Brenton Strange, and 2 More Tight Ends to Stream in Fantasy Football for Week 1
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 1 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Darren Waller headlines the group as a strong opening-week play, but he isn’t the only tight end worth considering. Here are three more streaming options that could pay off early in the season.
*Percentage denotes player’s waiver wire availability on ESPN and Yahoo*
Darren Waller vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN: 22% Yahoo: 11%)
Waller makes his return to football after a one-year hiatus with the Miami Dolphins. He starts the season on the road against the Colts, who surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2024. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel helped Jonnu Smith reach new heights last season. He can undoubtedly revitalize Waller’s career, and there’s no better way to do that than in this juicy Week 1 matchup.
Brenton Strange vs. Carolina Panthers (ESPN: 20% Yahoo: 21%)
With the departure of Evan Engram to the Broncos, Strange is now TE1 in Jacksonville. Strange averaged nearly five targets per game when Engram was sidelined last season and posted a serviceable 40-411-2 stat line, which was a significant improvement from his rookie campaign in 2023. His matchup in Week 1 is enticing because the Panthers gave up the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2024.
Dalton Schultz vs. Los Angeles Rams (ESPN: 7% Yahoo: 5%)
Schultz has consistently been a reliable streaming option for the past five years. He even finished as TE3 back in 2021. The veteran should see a slight uptick in usage with Stefon Diggs’ departure and Tank Dell set to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season. Schultz gets the defense that surrendered the third-most points to tight ends in 2024. He is a sneaky deep league play with boom potential in Week 1.