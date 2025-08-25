Brian Robinson Jr, Jauan Jennings And 3 More Preseason Fallers In Fantasy Rankings
With the preseason coming to an end, it has had a major impact on fantasy football. Unfortunately, it didn't go great for everybody. Some players have slid down draft boards. These are the fallers following the conclusion of the preseason.
RB Brian Robinson Jr, San Francisco 49ers
No one has had a worse preseason than Robinson as far as plummeting fantasy value goes. Jacory Croskey-Merritt made him expendable in Washington, and he was then traded to the San Francisco 49ers for next to nothing. He went from a clear projected starter for the Commanders to a handcuff in San Francisco who isn't a lock to hold on to the RB2 job. At this point, he's essentially undraftable unless you want to roll the dice on guessing the right handcuff for Christian McCaffrey.
RB Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
Fantasy owners had been generally willing to overlook Mixon's age and the Houston Texans' declining offensive line. However, they have been unable to overlook his lingering ankle injury. There has been a lot of speculation that he might end up missing the first four games of the season. He's now sliding late in drafts as Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce seem to be handling the majority of the work in Houston. All we can do at this point is wait for an update on his injury. Until then, we will continue to fade him.
RB Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
The combination of negative reports out of training camp surrounding Johnson's potential role to start the season, combined with the Steelers showing us their running back rotation in the preseason, has begun to erode his fantasy value. While dynasty owners are still happy with their investment in him, he is sinking in redrafts. It looks like both Jaylen Warren and even Kenneth Gainwell are ahead of him in the pecking order.
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
Hall has seen his value fall due to the fact that the Jets have made it clear that they will be rolling with a committee backfield this season. They want to use Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis as a trio this season. Not many fantasy owners want a low-volume running back on a bottom-five offense who does not project to get the majority of the goal-line or pass-catching work.
WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
Over the past month, Jennings has been absent from training camp due to both a contract dispute and a lingering calf injury. It's not completely clear which one is causing the bigger issue; however, it's driving down his fantasy value regardless. We have seen Ricky Pearsall fall and Jennings drop in what has been a gradual fall over the course of weeks.