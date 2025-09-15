Fantasy Football Week 2: TreVeyon Henderson Busts & Other Superlatives That Stood Out
Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books, and that means fantasy football managers everywhere are either celebrating a hot start or already scrambling for answers.
But beyond the box scores and waiver wire moves, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week. Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another.
Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.
Week 2 had no shortage of storylines. So before we move on to Week 3, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players who defined the second week of the fantasy football season.
Most Likely to Fall Short of The Hype - TreVeyon Henderson
I love Henderson as a player, but precisely what I expected in the preseason is happening in the Patriots' backfield: a three-way split. The rookie who rose draft boards has just eight carries through the first two weeks. He even saw his touches diminish in Week 2, as he notched 11 in his regular-season debut and just five on Sunday. No matter how good Henderson is, he can’t be a fantasy football asset with that type of volume. Rhamondre Stevenson led the RB room with 16 touches in Week 2. As long as he and Antonio Gibson maintain a sizable role, Henderson will fall short of his preseason hype.
Most Likely to Return to Mediocrity - Aaron Rodgers
After lighting up his former team with 244 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 1, Rodgers returned to mediocrity against the Seahawks in Week 2. The 41-year-old finished the game 18-of-33 passing for 203 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. It was a night-and-day performance between the two weeks for Rodgers. He posted the lowest yards per completion (6.7) and passer rating (90.5) of his career in 2024 (min 7 games played). Rodgers’ Jets revenge tour to open the season was fun to watch, but it’s safe to say Rodgers’ best football is behind him.
Most Likely to Breakout in 2025 - Drake Maye
Maye is my quarterback pick to break out this season. He already showed improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, as he led the Patriots past the Dolphins. Maye completed 19-of-23 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 31 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground. The second-year pro completed passes to nine different receivers in the game as well. Maye appears to be primed for a breakout season in 2025. If he continues to string together performances like he did on Sunday, he will quickly become the next great young NFL quarterback.
Most Likely to Make a Business Decision - Brian Thomas Jr.
Whether it was dropping easy passes on fourth down, not running through a catch in traffic or refusing to jump on loose balls, Thomas earned himself a category explicitly based on his play in Week 2. The second-year pro has just five catches for 60 yards through two games. In the Jaguars’ 31-27 loss to the Bengals, he had just four catches for 49 yards on 12 targets. Furthermore, he’s caught 5/19 targets and 1/6 on contested-catch opportunities. All in all, something is going on with Thomas. The film appears to be more than just someone in a slump.
Most Likely to Score a Touchdown That Helps No One - Devontez Walker
Walker scored not once, but twice in the Ravens’ 41-17 rout of the Browns on Sunday. He finished with a stat line of 2-26-2 despite having one career catch entering the game. For those who don’t know, the wide receiver is a second-year pro and former fourth-round pick out of North Carolina. Walker is owned in 0% of ESPN and Yahoo fantasy leagues, yet logged a solid fantasy outing of 15.6 points.