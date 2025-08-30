Josh Allen, TreVeyon Henderson And 3 Others Players Rising Fantasy Football Rankings
Investing early ensures the best ROI, but that does not mean you cannot invest late. After all, the NFL season has yet to begin. As we have five days yet left until the NFL season kickoff, there is still value to be had in fantasy football drafts. Certain players have been clamoring to the top of draft boards and with good reason. These are five players climbing the rankings ahead of Week 1.
TreVeyon Henderson
Current ADP: RB19 | 48th Overall
There are multiple rookies commanding massive hype going into their rookie seasons. Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey, Emeka Egbuka, Kaleb Johnson and so on. The leaders of the bench is surely Patriots own, TreVeyon Henderson. Between his highlight tape and coach-speak, it has become adamantly clear that Henderson is already top-tier, dynamic running back.
TreVeyon Henderson's ADP has risen around ten spots in the last couple weeks, and with good reason. I consider him a top-15 running back this season, well within reason to finish top-10.
Josh Allen
Current ADP: QB1 | 21st Overall
Is he a huge riser? No, not at all. Josh Allen is rising though. In most mock drafts, Lamar Jackson has been the undisputed QB1. Between his passing display last season and running ability, he absolutely should be QB1. In recent ADP rankings, it appears that Josh Allen has been surpassing Lamar Jackson for the QB1.
Personally, I am against drafting Allen this year as his risk is too much for me. Between the James Cook situation and a weak receiver room, upside is much better in other investments.
Bucky Irving
Current ADP: RB10 | 21st Overall
I love the Buccaneers star running back, and who doesn't? Bucky Irving had a stunning 89.0 PFF rushing grade in 2024, and he may just build on that. He is on the border of breaking into the ADP top-20 as he was previously going mid-late 20's. This offense is going to be an absolute problem in the NFL and Bucky will lead their ground attack.
Tee Higgins
Current ADP: WR12 | 31st Overall
In previous weeks, Higgins has been closer to a round 4 pick in fantasy. As Ja'Marr Chase commands hype, it seems to be rubbing off on his counterpart. Tee Higgins now sits above Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mike Evans, Marvin Harrison Jr in the rankings. Joe Burrow looks for a 5,000 yard season well within reason, and so Tee Higgins will be along for that sunday ride with the top down.
Tyler Warren
Current ADP: TE10 | 99th Overall
Tyler Warren has been rising and he is still way too low. I am firmly confident that Tyler Warren is a top-6 tight end in fantasy football. He is going to be a focal point of this offense working short passes for first down gains. Warren will be used like a third-down running back as a screen pass, fullback option is some playcalls.
Previously, Warren was being drafted outside of the top 110. He now breaks into the top-100. I still would draft him over Travis Kelce, David Njoku ten times out of ten.