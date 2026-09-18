Brock Bowers Doubtful for Week 2: Fantasy Football Ripple Effects for Kirk Cousins, Ashton Jeanty, and Tre Tucker

Brock Bowers Listed as Doubtful for Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak provided a pivotal regarding star tight end Brock Bowers' injured knee, noting that Bowers is officially doubtful for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. While Kubiak expressed optimism that Bowers will be ready to return by Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, the current trajectory suggests he will likely sit out or be severely restricted this week. Bowers was seen on the field for the first time this week, conversing with teammates, but his lack of full practice participation makes a Week 2 return an uphill climb.

#Raiders TE Brock Bowers (knee) is doubtful to play on Sunday vs. the Chargers, said HC Klint Kubiak.



The team will see how Bowers feels pregame to determine whether he plays or not. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) September 18, 2026

Fantasy managers should prepare backup options for Week 2, as the coaching staff will likely take a cautious approach with their elite weapon. Holding Bowers out for one more game ensures he can return at full strength for the Week 3 matchup against New Orleans, leaving a massive void in the Raiders’ passing attack for Sunday against the Chargers.

Fantasy Football Implications for Las Vegas Raiders Offense

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

With Bowers likely sidelined, Mayer would step into the primary tight end role in Klint Kubiak's offense. While he may not replicate Bowers’ explosive playmaking ability, Mayer would see a notable bump in snap share and route participation, making him a viable streamer or tight end premium option in our Week 2 Tight End Rankings. He would likely absorb crucial short-to-intermediate targets and red-zone looks.

QB Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Cousins loses his primary seam threat and most dynamic safety valve if Bowers sits. While Cousins can still distribute the ball effectively to his wide receivers and backfield, his overall fantasy ceiling would take a slight hit without Bowers' run-after-catch capability to elevate his passing totals. Consider Cousins more of a desperation play this weekend.

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

As the team’s key downfield target, Tucker could see a subtle spike in overall target share. If the offense shifts more passing attempts to the perimeter in Bowers’ absence, Tucker would stand to benefit from added target volume, enhancing his upside as a flex play in deep formats.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Fresh off an explosive multi-touchdown opening week performance, Jeanty would likely see an expanded role in the short passing game. Without Bowers occupying linebackers in the intermediate area, Cousins could lean more heavily on Jeanty as a check-down receiver out of the backfield, boosting his PPR fantasy floor as an RB1.

WR Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

Operating as a rotational receiver, Nailor would likely see increased snap opportunities if Las Vegas uses more three-receiver sets to compensate for missing their star tight end. He would offer sneaky, low-owned flex appeal if he absorbs a share of the vacated middle-of-the-field routes should Bowers sit.

WR Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders

The second-year wideout could see an increase in slot and reduced-split alignments as the coaching staff looks to replace Bowers' versatile alignment usage. Bech could gain additional target equity in high-leverage third-down situations where Cousins needs a reliable intermediate-level hands-catcher. That said, Bech is nothing more than a dart throw even if Bowers sits.