Brock Bowers Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3 vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to receive a massive reinforcement for their Week 3 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to play on Sunday barring a last-minute setback. Head coach Klint Kubiak expressed optimism throughout the week regarding Bowers’ recovery from an offseason meniscus procedure, and the team signaled his impending return by choosing not to elevate a practice squad tight end prior to gameday.

Raiders TE Brock Bowers (questionable, knee) is expected to play Sunday vs New Orleans barring a surprise, per source.



Head coach Klint Kubiak said this week he was optimistic about Bowers’ return, and the Raiders did not elevate a tight end like in previous weeks. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 27, 2026

Bowers missed the first two contests of the 2026 campaign after undergoing a knee procedure in early September. While he logged limited practice sessions earlier in the week, his absence from Friday's session was characterized by Kubiak as a planned rest day. Now cleared to take the field, Bowers injects intermediate dominance and after-the-catch playmaking into a 2-0 Raiders squad operating under a new-look offensive scheme.

From a fantasy football perspective, Bowers demands an immediate starting spot across all formats. Even if Las Vegas monitors his snap count slightly during his first game back, his target rate per route run and standing as the clear focal point of the passing attack make him a locked-in elite TE1.

Bowers' return elevates the ceiling of the entire offense while re-establishing target distribution for Las Vegas' supporting cast. Who stands to see the biggest fantasy football boost for the Raiders?

Fantasy Football Implications for the Raiders' Offense

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty stands to gain significant efficiency on the ground with Brock Bowers returning. Opposing defenses can no longer stack seven- or eight-man boxes against Las Vegas without risking one-on-one matchups against Bowers in seam coverage. With lighter defensive fronts and sustained drive continuation, Jeanty's touch quality improves, solidifying his role as an RB1 for fantasy football managers.

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Tre Tucker benefits directly from single coverage on the perimeter with Bowers' return. While Bowers demands a heavy target share, his presence forces safeties to rotate inward to bracket the middle of the field. This opens up vertical, isolated shot plays for Tucker on deep routes. Tucker remains a volatile, big-play WR3/FLEX who benefits from an improved offense.

QB Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins receives a massive upgrade with Brock Bowers back in the lineup. Historically at his best when working with elite tight ends over the middle, Cousins now gains his primary safety valve and red-zone weapon. Having Bowers command safety attention near the line of scrimmage raises Cousins' passing efficiency, completion percentage, and touchdown upside. Cousins enters the mid-to-high QB2 tier with star tight end back in the fold.

WR Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

Jalen Nailor typically serves as a rotational depth piece in the Raiders' receiver rotation. While Bowers absorbs targets that might otherwise funnel to secondary wideouts, a more productive overall passing game creates better scoring-environment opportunities. Nailor remains a fringe roster option best suited for deep-league benches or dynasty formats.

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer operated as the primary tight end during Bowers' two-game absence, logging 9 catches for 55 yards. With Bowers returning to headline the position, Mayer transitions back into a secondary inline blocking and heavy-set receiver role. His fantasy value drops back to a touchdown-dependent TE2 status, making him safe to drop in standard single-tight-end leagues.