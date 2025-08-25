Why Brock Purdy Is A QB1 In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
Over four seasons at Iowa, Brock Purdy passed for 12,170 yards with 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions over 48 starts. He added 365 rushes for 1,177 yards and 19 touchdowns. The 49ers drafted him in the seventh round in 2022.
Injuries at quarterback in his rookie season led to San Francisco giving Purdy their starting job in Week 13. Over his eight games, he went 8-0, with 1,854 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Purdy completed 66.8% of his passes with elite yards per pass attempt (8.4). His impact showing came in the first game of the postseason (348 yards and four scores). With him behind center, San Fran averaged 27.5 passes.
His season ended in the Super Bowl due to an ACL injury in his right elbow that required surgery in mid-February.
Purdy returned to the starting lineup in Week 1 in 2023. Over his 19 starts (including the postseason), he went 14-5 with a trip to the Super Bowl. Over his 16 starts in the regular season, Purdy averaged 27.8 passes, leading to 4,424 combined yards with 33 touchdowns. He finished seventh in quarterback scoring (351.50) in four-point passing touchdown leagues while sitting out Week 18 (rest).
His best two days came in Week 11 (347/3) and Week 13 (323/4) while delivering four touchdowns in two other matchups (252/4 and 242/4). Purdy gained 9.6 yards per pass attempt, highlighted by his 72 completions of 20 yards or more (14 reached the 40-yard mark).
Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk injuries, paired with a regression season for Deebo Samuel, led to Purdy seeing a downtick in his completion rate (65.9%) while continuing to make big plays (8.5 yards per pass attempt with 12 completions gaining at least 40 yards). He set career highs in rushes (65), rushing yards (323), and rushing touchdowns (5), adding another level to his fantasy value.
Purdy missed Week 12 with a right shoulder injury, and he sat out the final game of the year with an elbow issue. His passing opportunity (30.3 passes per game) rose by 8.3% while remaining well below the league average. He was on pace to pass for 4,379 yards and 23 touchdowns, with the latter falling below expectations. Purdy passed for over 300 yards in five matchups (319/1, 353/2, 325/2, 313/2, and 377/3), with his day in fantasy points coming in Week 17 (36.05). He scored over 20.00 fantasy points in 60% of his starts.
Brock Purdy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
Purdy ranked 14th in fantasy points (320.50) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues, which would have pushed him to about ninth if he had played 17 games. This draft season, Purdy is the 12th-ranked quarterback. The 49ers signed him to a five-year extension for $265 million in mid-May, showing their confidence in his future.
San Francisco’s wide receiving corps is in flux this season, with Brandon Aiyuk coming off a significant injury, and Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings needing to prove their fantasy value over multiple seasons. A healthy Christian McCaffrey sets the tone for this offense, giving Purdy more ammo to deliver yards and touchdowns. His floor should be 4,500 combined yards with at least 30 touchdowns.
Purdy is currently the QB12 in our 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings.