Buffalo Bills 2026 Fantasy Football Team Needs: Josh Allen Deserves Some Help

As we get closer to the end of the NFL season, our focus begins to turn to free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. Teams will attempt to fix their biggest issues during the free agency period and the draft. The first step is addressing the team's needs. These are the biggest needs for the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Get Josh Allen Some Weapons At The Wide Receiver Position

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Bills desperately need to get Josh Allen some help at the wide receiver position. Currently, their top option is Khalil Shakir. While he's a fine player, he is also far from a strong primary target. Beyond that, they are rolling out a handful of scrubs like Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, Brandin Cooks, Curtis Samuel, Gabe Davis, and Tyrell Shavers. There's a chance that Palmer is the only one in that group who is even on their Week 1 roster in 2026. They'll need to seriously upgrade this position if they have any hope of winning a Super Bowl anytime soon.

Interior Offensive Line Needs To Be Addressed

Center Conner McGovern and guard David Edwards will both be free agents this offseason. If they aren't re-signed, it will leave a huge hole in the middle of the Bills' offensive line. With their salary cap concerns and needs at other positions, there is a chance that both of these key cogs in their line leave in free agency. That is something this new regime is going to have to figure out.

Who Will Replace Matt Milano & Shaq Thompson At Linebacker?

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Terrell Bernard is a strong option at linebacker, but they need to fill out the position otherwise. Matt Milano is set to leave in free agency, and entering his age 32 season has been both declining and increasingly unavailable. The same can be said about Shaq Thompson. This will leave an oft-injured group extremely thin. They'll need to address these issues.

Buffalo Needs To Upgrade The Secondary

Buffalo is going to have to add depth to their secondary. Tre'Davious White is well past his prime. The hope is that Maxwell Hairston will be ready for a primary role, but even if that does work out, they will have little to no depth. They will be thin at cornerback, and they need to upgrade their safety depth. Jordan Poyer and Damar Hamlin playing behind Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop isn't going to cut it. They will need to improve their secondary in a conference loaded with star quarterbacks.

