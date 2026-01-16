Drake Maye, James Cook Highlight Divisional Round Polarizing Fantasy Football Assets

We are in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, and fantasy owners are still playing playoff and DFS fantasy football. With the games getting bigger and the matchups getting tougher, it becomes harder to pick which players to plug into your lineup. These are the most polarizing players for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye is coming off an MVP-caliber season and won plenty of fantasy owners' championships this season; however, he has a brutal matchup against the Houston Texans this weekend. It's the toughest matchup on the slate, and DraftKings has them ranked as the second-toughest defense overall when it comes to allowing fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. This is the ultimate choice between starting your stud or playing the matchup. Fantasy owners will have to choose wisely.

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cook is one of the best running backs in fantasy football, but he is also the second-most expensive running back on the DFS slate, and he has the toughest possible matchup against the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to running backs. With how good Cook has been all year, he is hard to pass up on, especially in fantasy playoff leagues where you don't have to worry about salary.

WR Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Diggs is undoubtedly the Patriots' top wide receiver, but he has an extended history of struggling late in the season dating back to his past few seasons with the Buffalo Bills, and he hasn't done much the past two weeks. Last week, in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, he caught just two passes for 16 yards. This week, he'll likely be shadowed by one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Derek Stingley Jr.

WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With Nico Collins expected to be ruled out this week due to a concussion he suffered last week, Higgins is viewed as the next man up. However, it was Christian Kirk who stepped up last week with a huge game after Collins went down, catching eight passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Higgins caught just three passes for 39 yards. Not only that, but Higgins is more expensive in DFS slates and will likely be shadowed by Christian Gonzalez. This makes it tough to opt for the projected WR1 in Houston.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid is almost always a polarizing option, and this week is no exception. He's a talented tight end and, on any given week, can step up and be Josh Allen's leading pass-catcher. However, most weeks he ends up just being a dud. Are you willing to roll the dice that this will be one of the good weeks against one of the best defenses in the league in Denver?

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: