Buffalo Bills Emerge As Top Fantasy Landing Spot For Recently Cut WR Gabe Davis

After being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gabe Davis could revive his fantasy football value with a return to Buffalo, where his big-play chemistry with Josh Allen once made him a touchdown threat.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium.
Gabe Davis needs a new home after a disappointing and injury-shortened stint in Jacksonville, and a reunion with the Buffalo Bills—and quarterback Josh Allen—makes all the sense in the world. During his four seasons in Buffalo, Davis thrived as a deep threat, consistently stretching the field and finding the end zone.

Buffalo has emerged as the new home for multiple cast-off wide receivers this offseason. They signed Joshua Palmer (3rd round in 2021), Elijah Moore (2nd round in 2021), Laviska Shenault (2nd round in 2020), and KJ Hamler (2nd round in 2020), showcasing the need to upgrade their playable wide receiver depth.

The Jaguars cut Gabe Davis, one season after signing him to a three-year deal for $39 million. He caught only 20 of his 42 targets in Jacksonville for 239 yards and two scores. 

Over his four seasons with the Bills, Davis scored 27 touchdowns over 64 games while gaining an impressive 16.7 yards per catch. Unfortunately, his up-and-down outcomes and a desire to get paid led him to search for a better home. His peak season in Buffalo was 2022 (48/836/7 on 93 targets).  Bringing back a familiar face with proven chemistry could provide an immediate boost to their passing attack and offer Davis a chance to revive his fantasy football relevance.

Davis is coming off a left knee injury (torn meniscus) that led to him missing the final six games in 2024. His skill set overlaps with Keon Coleman, but he does have previous chemistry with Josh Allen. Based on his recent struggles, his fantasy value is already low, so an NFL team should sign him at a discount this season. The Bills make the most sense, and Davis helps their scoring and big-play ability.

