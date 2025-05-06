Baltimore Ravens Release Justin Tucker: Fantasy Football Impact
For 12 seasons, Justin Tucker gave the Baltimore Ravens and their fans many game-winning moments when his kicks went through the uprights. He made 90.2% of his 438 field goals, ranking him the top kicker in NFL history in accuracy.
- 20 to 29 yards (100%)
- 30 to 39 yards (97.5%)
- 40 to 49 yards (89.8%)
- Over 50 yards (68.2%)
- Extra Points (98.7% - no missed before 2018)
Despite his success, the Baltimore Ravens released Tucker from the active roster.
Justin Tucker 2024 Season In Review:
Tucker comes off his worst season of his career (22-for-30), highlighted by his sharp decline in his success rate (73.3%). Three of his misses came between 40 and 49 yards, with five kicks from 50 yards or more being off the mark for the third consecutive year (9-for-14, 1-for-5, and 6-for-11). Even with his struggles in 2024, he remains the best kicker all-time.
Justin Tucker Vs. Adam Vinatieri
The New England Patriots released Adam Vinatieri after making 81.9% of his field goals over 10 seasons. Over this span, he went 8-for-17 from 50 yards or more. He went on to make 86.4% of his 369 field goals over the following 13 years with the Colts. They gave him 50 chances (35 made) from long range. At age 47, Vinatieri ended his career with the most field goal attempts (715) and field goals made (599) in NFL history despite fading over his final 12 games (17-for-25).
Tucker ranks 12th all-time in made field goals (417) and 22nd in attempts (468). He has a lot of leg left in his game, but an off-the-field issue creates cloudiness about his future in the NFL.
