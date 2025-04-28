Buffalo Bills NFL Draft Grade: Fantasy Football Impact
The Buffalo Bills focused heavily on upgrading their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding speed, toughness, and depth at key positions across the board. However, their lack of investment in offensive playmakers and line help leaves lingering questions about whether Josh Allen has enough support to keep pace with the AFC’s elite teams.
Buffalo Bills
1.30 Maxwell Hairston, CB
The Bills added speed to the cornerback position, who brings playmaking upside. Physical wide receivers will test him, but his ceiling is very high.
2.9 T.J. Sanders, DT
Sanders upgrades the Bills’ run defense while offering more speed and quickness than foundation strength.
3.8 Landon Jackson, DE
High motor player who brings athleticism and strength to Buffalo’s outside pass rush.
4.7 Deone Walker, DT
Space clogger with the beef to hold his real estate on the interior of the Bills’ defensive line. Any value in the pass rush will come from his bully mentality.
5.34 Jordan Hancock, CB
He profiles a chaser cornerback with blitzing upside. Pro quarterbacks will use his aggressive style against him when Hancock tries to cheat his coverage while looking to jump a pass route.
5.37 Jackson Hawes, TE
Hawes won’t upgrade Buffalo’s offensive production at tight end, but he does add value with his blocking skills.
6.1 Dorian Strong, CB
He has the feel of a cornerback who will play better closer to the line of scrimmage on quick-hitting plays, and when moving forward on his attack.
6.30 Chase Lundt, OT
His early profile suggests a move to guard in the NFL. Lundt should shine in the run game when the Bills play from the lead. A move to the interior of their offensive line will help mask his questionable range when asked to slow down fast-twitchy pass rushers.
7.24 Kaden Prather, WR
Prather looks the part of an upside wideout with speed and size, but he offers questionable value over the short areas of the field until his route running and release improve.
Fantasy Grade: The Bills improved this team on one side of the ball, but their failure to address the front of the wide receiving corps will catch up to them in the postseason. Buffalo is now heavily reliant on the run and their defense, allowing Josh Allen to carry the offensive load. When chasing on the scoreboard, they may not have the firepower to match the best offenses in the NFL.
Is Dalton Kincaid going to develop into a top-tier tight end? Can Keon Coleman make the climb to at least WR2 status in his sophomore season?
I’ll give their defensive improvements a B+ based on team needs and where they were selecting in the draft. Buffalo only needed to fix 20% of their offensive skill players, which they failed to address with minimal help for their offensive line. Overall, let’s go with a B-.
