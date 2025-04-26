The Washington Commanders Drafts Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Fantasy Football Outlook
Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been selected by the Washington Commanders with the 245th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Scouting Report:
His college career started over four seasons at Alabama State, where Croskey-Merritt gained 1,496 combined yards with 14 touchdowns and 29 catches on 357 touches. He played in 31 games. In 2023, he transferred to New Mexico (189/1,190/17 with seven catches for 72 yards and one score), followed by one game the next year at Arizona (13/106/1). Croskey-Merritt finished the year with an MVP Award at the East-West Shrine Bowl after rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
He enters the draft at age 24 with almost a reverse running back skill set. Croskey-Merritt is 5’10” and 205 lbs., with the vision and quickness to hit cut-back lanes before they even open. His 40-yard dash at Big 12 Pro Day came in at 4.41 in late March. Based on his size and speed, he profiles better as a change-of-pace runner with value on third downs. Unfortunately, Croskey-Merritt had minimal work in the passing game, painting him as an early down runner off the bench who likes to play physically when running the ball.
Many of his highlights start with inside runs. Croskey-Merritt fires into contact while taking advantage of daylight to make big plays. When in the open field, he has the tools to make defenders miss and the power to finish his runs into contact. His physical style of play will invite injuries down the road. Age isn’t on his side, but that will be priced into his draft capital. Croskey-Merritt has relatively low mileage. His NFL career may start in the return game.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook:
With Austin Ekeler getting older, Croskey-Merritt gives the Commanders a receiving option on passing downs while improving their running back explosiveness. His first step will be improving his protection skills while needing more pass-catching experience. At best, a deep flier for a fantasy team looking for a backup Washington running back.
