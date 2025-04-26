Bhayshul Tuten was drafted in round 4 pick 104 in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.55 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 95 out of 2106 RB from 1987 to 2025. https://t.co/8YPaqeP1Yp pic.twitter.com/NsdT22Og6Z