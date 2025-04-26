The Jacksonville Jaguars Draft RB Bhayshul Tuten: Fantasy Football Impact
With the 104th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected RB Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech.
Bhayshul Tuten Scouting Report:
Tuten started his college career at North Carolina A&T, where he played for two seasons. After a minimal freshman year (37/215/3 with 10 catches for 230 yards and one score), he had an active year in 2022 (1,705 combined yards with 17 touchdowns and 31 catches on 239 touches). He gained an impressive 6.6 yards per rush and 11.0 yards per catch.
His transfer to Virginia Tech led to two competitive seasons as their lead running back. In 2023, Tuten was more active in the passing game (27/239/2 while gaining 863 rushing yards with 10 scores on 173 carries). The following year, he showed more explosiveness (6.3 yards per carry), leading to more success rushing (183/1,159/15). The Hokies completed 23 passes to him, but Tuten gained only 81 yards with two touchdowns.
He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, highlighting his impact speed. Tuten is willing to mix up on inside runs while showcasing the ability to break tackles and slip through tiny cracks to make big plays. When getting into space, he eats up ground with ease, creating separation from trailing defenders. Tuten will stick his head and shoulder down to finish runs, but this tactic can lead to some fumbles and future injuries.
Despite his size (5’9” and 205 lbs.), he hangs tough in pass protection. Tuten needs more experience to help improve his decision-making in tight quarters, and his foundation in pass-catching isn’t NFL-ready. His home run ability points to him climbing up the board later this month.
Bhayshul Tuten Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Jaguars added more speed to the offense this draft season to force defenses to defend the whole field. Over the past few seasons, the Jaguars preferred to feature Evan Engram instead of giving their running back more targets. Tuten has the skill set to work as a change-of-pace player on early downs while developing into their top pass-catching option. Travis Etienne loses some fantasy value with him on the roster.
