Caleb Williams Breakout Incoming: 4 Chicago Bears Training Camp Storylines
It could be argued that from top to bottom, the Chicago Bears had the NFL’s most change-centric offseason.
- They poached former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the most sought-after head coaching candidate of the last few hiring cycles.
- They also stole a couple of key Lions coaching cogs in Antwaan Randle El (assistant head coach/wide receivers coach) and J.T. Barrett (quarterbacks coach).
- They revamped their offensive line, the crown jewel signing being former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro, Joe Thuney.
- They drafted a couple of potential-laden rookie pass catchers in Colston Loveland (tight end, 10th overall pick) and Luther Burden III (wide receiver, second round).
- Quarterback Caleb Williams got another year older.
And that last bullet point is the biggie.
Storyline #1: The Caleb Conundrum
Okay, the Williams situation isn’t at all a conundrum—he’s the unquestioned starter and Johnson, unlike every Bears coach ever, is building the offense around the quarterback as opposed to the converse—but there are question marks…plus Caleb and conundrum make for a nifty alliteration.
The Bears will need to see if, when, and how the sophomore signal caller has absorbed Johnson’s playbook—although it being training camp, the team won’t show us Ben's slickest stuff.
Mechanics and decision-making are also up for discussion. Last season, there were concerns about Williams’ accuracy and ability to avoid the rush, but Chicago hopes that another year of experience, an upgraded coaching staff, an improved receiving corps, and a wildly improved offensive line will help the former Heisman Trophy winner make that elusive second-year jump.
Oh, and speaking of pass protection…
Storyline #2: Is the O-Line Legit?
Last season, the Bears allowed a whopping 68 sacks, so little wonder that GM Ryan Poles focused on upgrading the offensive line in both free agency and the draft, inking Thuney, former Falcons center Drew Dalman, and ex-Ram and -Lion Jonah Jackson, as well as drafting Boston College’s Ozzy Trapilo.
Thuney, Dalman, Jackson, and third-year man Darnell Wright are locks to start, while Trapilo will battle it out with incumbent Braxton Jones for a tackle spot TBD.
Fantasy Pros ranks the line as the tenth-best in the league, and considering last year’s dumpster fire, that’s a ballsy take. If the line is to reach those lofty heights, they’ll need to gel during camp. Big-time.
Storyline #3: The Running Back Position Is a Problem
The Bears’ draft was among the league’s most acclaimed, but they failed to address the running back position until the seventh round, snatching up Rutgers’ mighty-mite Kyle Monangai, who they hope will evolve into a Darren Sproles-type. Or at least a Tarik Cohen-type.
Rather than trade up for an Ashton Jeanty or trade down for an Omarion Hampton, Poles rolled with Burden and Trapilo, a pair of perfectly fine, perfectly logical picks, but there’s a huge hole in the offensive backfield.
Last season, despite having the most touches of his career, incumbent starter D’Andre Swift couldn’t hit 1,000 rushing yards, while backup Roschon Johnson missed time with a concussion, but didn’t impress when he was on the field. And, as noted, Monangai is a seventh-round rook.
All that said, Johnson worked wonders with Swift when the two were in Detroit, so maybe the problem won’t be a problem.
Storyline #4: On the EDGE
The Bears’ two 2025 starting defensive ends are earning a combined total of $28,900,294. In 2026, that number will climb up to $36,400,000.
For that kind of bread, Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo damn well better produce. And fast.
Being that defenders aren't allowed to attack the quarterback during their intersquad scrimmages, we won’t know how they’ll mesh with each other or the rest of the D-line (newcomer Grady Jarrett and third-year vet Gervon Dexter Jr), but we’ll get an incremental idea.
That said, to a certain extent, NFL training camps are all about incremental ideas—especially for a team in transition like the Chicago Bears.
