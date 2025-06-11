Old Faces, New Places: 2025 Fantasy Football—Justin Fields, 2 Others Ready to Crush It In Fresh Surroundings
Let me ask you this, fellow fantasy football players:
On a scale of one to ten, how closely do you pay attention to NFL free agency, ten being, “Can’t talk, monitoring Twitter,” and one being, “What’s for dinner?”
Me, I fall in between, something along the lines of, “I’m gonna monitor Twitter while I’m eating dinner.”
This year’s free agency period wasn’t super-sexy—Sam Darnold-to-Seattle was probably the most notable move, which isn’t saying much—but there were a small handful of signings that, in terms of fantasy pigskin, got my Spidey Senses tingling
Justin Fields, QB, New York Jets
You can’t call the Ohio State product a bust, but he’s far from a star…at least on the turf.
In fantasyland, the dude’s a beast—or at least he’s had some beastial moments, most notably the stretch during the 2022 campaign when, between Weeks 7-15, he posted a filthy average of 29.2 fantasy points per game. For context, that would’ve led all NFL QBs in the 2024 season, topping Lamar Jackson’s 28.7.
During his brief tenure in Pittsburgh, Fields wasn’t given much of a chance to succeed, what with the elderly Russell Wilson parked behind center for 11 of the Steelers’ 17 games. In his new New York digs, however, he rolls into camp as the undisputed starter, and with an upgraded offensive line—we’re looking at you, first round pick Armand Membou—and his old college teammate Garrett Wilson slotted as the team’s WR1, Fields and his wheels could be a fantasy league-winner who might well fall to the eighth round of your draft.
His reality chances, however, aren’t awesome. Because, Jets.
Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos
If I’m a tight end, I’d very much like to play in a Sean Payton system.
Just look at Jimmy Graham, who topped 889 yards and nine touchdowns during each of his four years in Payton's offense. And the immortal Jared Cook, in his two seasons under Payton, averaged 602 yards and eight tuddies.
A sure-handed target machine, Engram will thrive in Sean Land.
Admittedly, the former Ole Miss star has trouble staying on the field—he’s played a full slate of games in just three of his eight NFL seasons—but in 2023, the last time he didn’t miss a single contest, he caught 114 of his 143 targets, racking up 963 yards and four scores.
With emerging quarterback Bo Nix inevitably flinging stuff all over the field, Engram could have himself a Jimmy Graham-esque year.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Tennessee Titans
Grabbing Lockett was arguably one of the slickest on-the-D.L. free agent signings of the cycle. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward will need all the security blankets he can get, and the veteran ex-Seahawk will be just that.
As per FOX Sports, Lockett has had two season in which he dropped exactly zero passes (2018 and 2021), and three more in which he whiffed on four or less (2019, 2022, 2024).
Last season was the first since his rookie year in which he saw less than 107 targets, so the volume should be there, and the hands will be there, and being that Titans receivers room is thin (we’re talking Lockett, Calvin Ridley, and, um, that’s about it), the 32-year-old will very quickly become Ward’s bestest buddy.