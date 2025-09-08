Cam Ward, C.J. Stroud, and Russell Wilson Contribute to Woes for Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 1
We’ve already taken a look at the best fantasy football offenses for Week 1, but now it’s time to turn our attention to their underperforming counterparts. While inclusion on this list doesn’t mean these teams are going to live here all season, we can only go with the data we have. And the data for Week 1 tells us that these offenses were some of the worst offenses on which to have a fantasy starter.
Let’s start with the fifth-worst fantasy offense for this week and count down to the bottom-of-the-barrel for Week 1.
5. Houston Texans
The Texans are far-removed from being the up-and-coming team we saw in 2023. With C.J. Stroud seemingly regressing (188 passing yards, 1 INT) and the running game stuck in mud (led by Nick Chubb with 60 yards on 13 carries), the Texans only managed to put up 265 total yards on their way to scoring just nine points on the day. Nico Collins suffered from the team’s ineptitude the most with just three catches for 25 yards on five targets. Things can’t get much worse for Houston (so there’s theoretically nowhere to go but up – especially for Collins), but fantasy owners should probably temper their expectations for anyone on the Texans offense.
Week 2 Best Bet to Produce: Nico Collins
4. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers had to put up with a lightning delay during their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, but they didn’t do much offensively before or after the delay. While Chuba Hubbard (16 carries for 57 rushing yards) salvaged his fantasy day with a receiving touchdown, the rest of the offense didn’t do a whole lot. While rookie Tetairoa McMillan looked promising in putting up 68 receiving yards on nine targets, Bryce Young only threw for 154 yards as part of a two-interception day. Unless Young can turn things around quickly, there won’t be much fantasy value on the Panthers outside of Hubbard and McMillan.
Week 2 Best Bet to Produce: Tetairoa McMillan, Chuba Hubbard
3. Miami Dolphins
While the Dolphins have some playmakers on offense, that didn’t translate to the field as they only put up 211 yards of total offense during a 33-8 loss to the Colts. Tua Tagovailoa only threw for 114 yards to go with two interceptions, which severely limited both Tyreek Hill (40 receiving yards) and Jaylen Waddle (30 receiving yards) – who also missed a quarter-plus with a shoulder injury. De’Von Achane (55 rushing yards) salvaged a quiet day on the ground with a receiving touchdown, but the Dolphins offense was mostly anemic all day. Hill (and Waddle if he’s healthy) has a chance to turn things around against a potentially Christian Gonzalez-less Patriots secondary this week.
Week 2 Best Bet to Produce: De’Von Achane, Tyreek Hill
2. New York Giants
Is Jaxson Dart Watch officially on? Russell Wilson looked rough on Sunday in going 17-of-37 for 168 passing yards. Malik Nabers (71 receiving yards) and Wan’Dale Robinson (55 receiving yards) managed to salvage their fantasy days, but Wilson led the Giants rushing offense with 44 yards – which isn’t exactly great news for fantasy managers with Tyrone Tracy Jr. (24 rushing yards) and Cam Skatteboo (-3 rushing yards) on their roster. With the Giants offense looking like one of the worst in the league on Sunday, the Jaxson Dart Era may be here sooner rather than later.
Week 2 Best Bet to Produce: Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson
Speaking of the worst offense in the league on Sunday…
1. Tennessee Titans
Did the Titans put up a league-worst 133 yards of total offense because of a rookie quarterback, because of a tough Denver defense, or because they just flat-out stink? All of the above? It’s hard to say yet, but Cam Ward certainly looked the part of a rookie in completing less than 50 percent of his passes for just 112 yards. Ward’s lackluster performance trickled down to his receiving corps as Calvin Ridley only put up 27 receiving yards on four catches. Tony Pollard was the lone bright spot for the Titans in putting up 60 rushing yards and 29 receiving yards (which was a team high), and he is currently looking like the only no-brainer start for Week 2.
Week 2 Best Bet to Produce: Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley