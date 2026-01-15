Can Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Finally Shine in the Playoffs?

Sam Darnold played very well during the 2025 regular season, but he has developed a reputation for struggling on the biggest stage. He defeated the 49ers in Week 18 to clinch the No. 1 seed, which stands as the biggest win of his career. However, the Seahawks scored only 13 points in that game, and a loss would have dropped them to a wild-card team.

Darnold also faltered in a major moment during the 2024 season, when he had a chance to win the NFC North title in Week 18 against the Lions. The Seahawks lost 31–9, settling for a wild-card spot. In that game, Darnold completed just 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards with no touchdowns. He followed that performance with a first-round playoff loss to the Rams, where Seattle fell 27–9. Darnold went 25 of 40 for 245 yards and a touchdown but also threw an interception and was sacked nine times.

Now, the question remains whether Darnold can change the narrative, shed the label of a big-game choker, and prove himself as an elite NFL quarterback as he heads into the divisional round.

Sam Darnold's 2025 Season

This season, Sam Darnold has played fantastic football. He threw for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, showing consistency and poise as the leader of the Seahawks’ offense. Darnold also developed a strong connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the league’s leader in receiving yards, who finished the season with 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 2025 Receiving Yards Leader:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4RkPknkF8R — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 5, 2026

Behind Darnold’s steady play, Seattle earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a 14–3 record, securing a first-round bye in the wild-card round. His ability to command the offense and make timely plays was a key factor in the team’s success. Now, Darnold faces another major test in the divisional round, as the Seahawks take on a familiar division rival in a game that could further define his postseason legacy.

Sam Darnold's Divisional Round Outlook vs San Francisco 49ers

This will be Darnold’s third matchup against the 49ers this season. He lost the first meeting in Week 1 but enters this game coming off a win in their most recent matchup in Week 18. San Francisco has also developed a reputation for struggling to get over the hump in big moments, and they’ll be without a major playmaker in George Kittle, which could impact their overall effectiveness.

The 49ers say TE George Kittle officially tore his Achilles. pic.twitter.com/HxLEHTwfxe — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 11, 2026

This sets up the best opportunity Darnold has had to break out on the biggest stage, and there’s reason to believe he will. The 49ers’ defense was middle of the pack during the regular season, ranking 20th in yards allowed at 340.2 per game and 13th in points allowed at 21.8 per game. Against that unit, Darnold has a favorable matchup to deliver a statement performance.

