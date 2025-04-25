Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected WR Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona.
Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report:
Over the past two seasons, McMillan has been active in the Arizona Wildcats passing attack (90/1,402/10 and 84/1,319/8). He’s gained 16.1 yards per catch in his college career while starting 33 games over three years of action. McMillan gained more than 200 yards three times in his career (11/266/1, 10/304/4, and 10/202/1) while gaining more than 100 yards in nine other matchups (7/132/2, 8/161/1, 6/138, 9/107/1, 8/116/1, 10/160, 11/138, 8/161, and 9/115). He had a floor of six catches in 13 of his final 16 college starts.
For an NFL team seeking a receiver with size (6’4” and 220 lbs.), McMillan profiles in the realm of Mike Evans, with favorable speed (approximately 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash) for his build. His movements threaten defenses at the second and third levels while having juice in the open field with the ball in his hands. His pass routes have a rhythmic feel, allowing him to create wins with double moves.
McMillan is a hand catcher with a wide wingspan. He’ll have success at the goal on jump balls and fade patterns. I expect his floor and early career path to parallel Michael Pittman, but his ceiling is much higher due to his ability to make more significant plays.
His resume is much higher than Luther Burden's and Matthew Golden's, and McMillan brings a unique skill set to the wide receiver position due to his frame and speed.
Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Football Outlook:
McMillan should thrive in Carolina's offense as the new WR1 in town. Xavier Legette was never a true WR1 at South Carolina and McMillan should rise to the top of the depth chart at some point in the 2025 season. Given Carolina's struggling defense, the Panthers will be trailing late in games, allowing McMillan to pad on stats in garbage time.
Though he is still refining his game, his towering frame and wide catch radius present a nightmare for defenders—especially in the red zone, where his physical traits make him an ideal scoring threat. Perhaps the biggest concern is McMillan's struggles to get open at the collegiate level. We know he can catch contested passes and can run after the catch, but he may struggle early in man to man coverage. And although Bryce Young has struggled in the NFL, he did showcase some improvement towards the end of the 2024 campaign. Young gets a big-body receiver who will boost his own fantasy value in 2025.
Over his first two seasons in the NFL, Bryce Young averaged 5.8 yards per pass attempt, but his completion rate (60.3) came in a weak area. The addition of McMillan gives the Panthers a massive upgrade at wide receiver and improves the structure of the receiving corps.
Carolina’s wide receivers caught 210 passes for 2,453 yards and 18 touchdowns on 339 targets last season.
Don’t be surprised if McMillan produces early fantasy fireworks and quickly becomes a touchdown machine in a revitalized Carolina offense. I'm anticipating WR3 numbers in McMillan's rookie season, largely due to his scoring upside. I wouldn't expect him to be a PPR machine but he has a great chance at finishing as the top rookie wideout in 2025.
