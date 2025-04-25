Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward. It was no surprise as the franchise had been signaling for the past month that Ward would be their guy.
Cam Ward Scouting Report:
Over his three seasons in college, Ward played in 38 games between Washington State and the University of Miami. He completed 66.0% of his 1,436 pass attempts for 11,281 yards with 87 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. His highlight year came in 2024 when he threw for 4,313 yards with 39 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He gained an impressive 9.5 yards per pass attempt.
As a runner, Ward made more significant plays last season (3.4 YPR), but he carried the ball only 60 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns. With Washington State, his opportunity to run was much higher (227/202/13) with minimal gains per carry (0.9 yards). Sacks (46 and 38) were more of an issue with the Cougars than with the Hurricanes (22).
His college career started at the University of the Incarnate Word (Division I), where Ward made 19 starts over two seasons. His success in 2021, with a 10-3 record and completing 384 of his 590 passes for 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, led to his recruitment by Washington State. He gained only 67 yards rushing with three touchdowns over his 112 carries at UIW.
Ward plays with eyes up pre- and post-snap. His goal is to get the ball out quickly and take home run swings when given one-on-one coverage downfield. His arm is NFL-ready, and he has a good sense of where he wants to throw the football before taking the snap.
Pro defenses will force him to make more throws on the run going to his left, where his accuracy will regress if Ward can’t square up and set his feet. He played out of the shotgun on most plays, showcasing the ability to extend the pocket either with his feet or by breaking through some tackles.
His challenge at the next level will be a weaker offensive line and a downgrade in receiving personnel. Additionally, defensive coordinators will make him think more when reading coverages, and his passing windows will be significantly smaller in the pros.
Ward can move the chains with his feet, but he is a throw-first quarterback. The next step in his development is finishing drives with passing touchdowns in the red zone.
Cam Ward Fantasy Football Outlook:
Last year, the Titans passed for 3,662 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions while being sacked 52 times. Tennessee has one proven wide receiver (Calvin Ridley), suggesting that they add some receiving help later in the draft to help the development and early success of Cam Ward. His protection should be better in 2025, due to signing LT Dan Moore in the offseason for $82 million for four seasons.
Tennessee has the first selection in the second round but won’t pick again until round 4 (103rd and 120th).
The Titans are not the best landing spot for Ward but it could be worse. He has a solid running back tandem in Tony Pollard and Tajae Spears in the backfield, both of whom have good hands and can catch passes. And Ridley could reemerge as a top-tier weapon. However, the Titans are definitely lacking in pass-catching prowess at the wide receiver position.
Treylon Burks and Van Jefferson are barely on the fantasy football radar, though the team did bring in veteran wideout Tyler Lockett on the eve of draft day. Lockett could emerge as the team's WR2 if he's able to remain healthy.
TE Chig Okonkwo definitely has some upside. He finished as the TE21 in 2024, totaling 52 receptions on 70 targets for 479 yards and two touchdowns. I’d expect an uptick in opportunities and production, especially since rookie quarterbacks tend to use their tight ends as a security blanket.
Fortunately for Ward, he’s a dual-threat quarterback that can accumulate fantasy points with his legs. And considering the Titans will likely be trailing in the second half of most of their matchups in his rookie season, Ward will be given the green light to air it out. I wouldn’t be shocked if the former Hurricane finished as a fringe QB1 in fantasy football. I’m not saying he’s a top-five fantasy asset but he could easily emerge as the QB12 or QB13 given his ability to run and due to game script.
More Fantasy Football News:
2025 Final NFL Mock Draft: Ashton Jeanty Rises, Shedeur Sanders Slides
2025 NFL Draft Fantasy Football Rookie Fades