Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 6 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty.
Ashton Jeanty Scouting Report:
The Broncos featured Jeanty as their change of pace running his freshman season, giving him only two starts over 14 games. He gained 976 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 14 catches. Over the following two years, his production improved each season, highlighted by 397 touches in 2024 and exceptional success running the ball.
Jeanty led the nation in two rushing categories (rushing attempts – 374 and rushing yards – 2,601) while finishing second in rushing touchdowns (29 – 32 TDs by QB Bryson Daily). He gained an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. The previous year, he was more active catching the ball (43/569/5 – 13.2 yards per catch). Jeanty gained over 100 yards rushing in every game last season while reaching the 200 combined-yard plateau in seven matchups.
With the ball in his hands, Jeanty is the definition of a “Pinball Wizard.” He bounces off defenders in the trash at the line of scrimmage with an uncanny knack for balance and leverage. His vision sets him apart from the running back pool while having the acceleration, quickness, and speed to turn a small crease into back-breaking plays.
Jeanty runs with a low-rider profile that plays well at the goal line. He knows how to set up defenders and is willing to lead with his shoulder to bounce off possible tacklers. His running tempo varies to lull defensive players into a sense of a winning angle, but Jeanty’s slide-to-go move buys him daylight to make explosive plays.
Jeanty brings close to 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash while offering a workhorse profile on all three downs.
Ashton Jeanty Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2025 season in full rebuild mode after a disastrous 4-13 campaign and the hiring of Pete Carroll to right the ship. With glaring holes on both sides of the ball and just two playoff appearances in the past 21 years, the franchise hopes to turn things around through the draft and a fresh start under QB Geno Smith.
Las Vegas ranked last in the league in rushing yards (380/1,357/10 – 3.6 yards per carry), creating the need to add the explosive Jeanty. Carroll succeeded with Marshawn Lynch in Seattle, leading to a Super Bowl win and a loss to the Patriots in 2014.
The Raiders' offensive line allowed 50 sacks on 635 pass attempts. They passed for 4,117 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.
In dynasty formats, Jeanty should be the clear-cut No. 1 pick in rookie drafts, as he’s the most dynamic offensive skill player in the 2025 class. With limited competition in the backfield (Zamir White and Raheem Mostert), Jeanty should earn a three-down role right out of the gate.
