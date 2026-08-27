Cedric Tillman Landing Spots: 3 Teams That Could Make Tillman A Fantasy Sleeper

After adding two more WRs to their room early in the 2026 NFL Draft, Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, fourth-year WRs for the Cleveland Browns, Cedric Tillman became expendable. It was just announced that the Browns waived Tillman. He will now be available to all other 31 NFL teams to pick up and take on his existing contract for the next 24 hours.

Tillman is coming off an underwhelming season, recording 21 receptions, 270 receiving yards, and two TDs. However, he is a player who has had some big games in his career, which made him fantasy football relevant over short stretches. With that, he should garner interest from at least a few teams.

Here are three teams that would be the most ideal spots for Tillman’s fantasy football outlook for the 2026 season.

Las Vegas Raiders

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of all the places Tillman could go, if he were to get picked up by the Las Vegas Raiders, he would have the highest fantasy ceiling. Because, as crazy as it sounds, after just getting cut, if the Raiders were to add him, he would have a real chance to become the team's WR2 and would have a long-shot chance of being their WR1.

Heading into 2026, the Raiders' WR1 is Tre Tucker, and their WR2 is Jalen Nailor. In the 2025 season, Tucker had 696 receiving yards and Nailor had 444 receiving yards. Neither player has entered a season in their career as their team’s designated WR1, though after Las Vegas traded WR Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars midseason in 2025, Tucker took on the WR1 role. He did not have much success.

Tucker, in the nine games he played without Meyers, assuming the WR1 role, did not have a single game where he recorded over 50 receiving yards and had one TD. So while he holds that spot in the depth chart now, it is really anyone's to come up and take.

New Orleans Saints

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A team that will need WR help early in the season is the New Orleans Saints. Their rookie WR Jordyn Tyson, who had injury concerns before getting drafted, will now be out for two months after suffering a hamstring injury in a joint practice. If Tillman were to be added to the Saints, he would likely slide into the team’s WR3 role ahead of rookie WRs Bryce Lane and Barion Brown.

Tillman on New Orleans while Tyson is out could be a potential WR fantasy stream play. With Shough as their starting QB, New Orleans' offense came alive in 2025, leading to their being enough volume in the pass game for a WR3 on their team to have a meaningful fantasy performance.

In Shough’s last four games of the 2025 season, he averaged 35.8 passing attempts and 293 passing yards per game.

Houston Texans

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Texans will need additional WR depth after their WR2 Jayden Higgins had a season-ending injury, an ACL tear, against the Raiders in a joint practice. Higgins was primed to have a possible breakout in fantasy after having a good rookie season. He recorded 41 receptions, 525 receiving yards, and six TDs in 2025.

The Texans, who are lacking a true deep threat in their WR room outside of Nico Collins, could certainly address that problem with Tillman. If Tillman were to land with the Texans, he should be viewed as a final-straw steam play. His volume would likely be lacking for him to put forth a solid outing just on receptions and yards. Fantasy managers would be banking on him reeling in a long TD pass from QB CJ Stroud.

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