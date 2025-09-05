How CeeDee Lamb Let Down Fantasy Football Owners, Dallas Cowboys Fans in Week 1
The NFL season kicked off last night, and the Cowboys blew it once again. It is easy to rag on America's Team, but CeeDee Lamb quite literally let the game slip through his fingers. This was a game that many expected the Eagles to win, but if the Cowboys returned to 2023 form, they were fully capable of the upset. Sure enough, they had the game in reach and CeeDee Lamb failed to make the necessary plays to grab the victory.
CeeDee Lamb Blows the Game
As seen above, this was all on CeeDee Lamb. The star receiver had 7 catches for 110 yards, but when the light shined brightest, he did not step up. This was very unlike Lamb as he is one of the premier players in the NFL. Moments like this happen and as one ball is dropped, his mental gets messed up and they pile over. This has happened in every sport known to man. It happens.
Dak Prescott played as good of a comeback game as one could have expected. Despite drops, he was bullseye accurate down the stretch. If Lamb makes these catches, they very well get deep into the red zone and convert the winning touchdown.
Fantasy Football Impact
Despite late struggles, stock is up on CeeDee Lamb, in my opinion. The matchup against the Eagles was among the tougher ones that Lamb will have all year long. He was on my low-leverage matchup list for this weeks WR/CB breakdown. Despite the hate list, he achieved 110 yards with upside for over 200. Imagine what he will do against the NFL's worst defenses.
As for the rest of the Cowboys, my stock is also very high on Dak Prescott. I have not seen a quarterback be that accurate in quite some time. Every pass down the stretch was on the hands of the receiver, whether it was Lamb, Pickens, or Jake Ferguson. If Ferguson is not lit up, he scores a vital late touchdown.
To Jake Ferguson, his stock is up as well. Really, the entire Cowboys team is. They looked great to my eye. Ferguson had six targets for five catches and a near touchdown. Again, this came against a very tough defense. This could very well be on the low end for the season.
George Pickens was relatively held back by Quinyon Mitchell, but he found himself with a 12% target share. This will go up for sure.
Dallas Cowboys Outlook
This team is on the up. The offense and defense both looked great. The Eagles noticeably had offensive line issues that I think was more due to Cowboy success than Eagles failures. They will go to the Carolina Panthers in Week Two where Lamb may see a high-leverage matchup.