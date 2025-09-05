Fantasy Sports

How CeeDee Lamb Let Down Fantasy Football Owners, Dallas Cowboys Fans in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys had a great opportunity to upset the Philadelphia Eagles, but their Week 1 promises fell short thanks to CeeDee Lamb.

Thomas Carelli

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is unable to make a reception defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is unable to make a reception defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL season kicked off last night, and the Cowboys blew it once again. It is easy to rag on America's Team, but CeeDee Lamb quite literally let the game slip through his fingers. This was a game that many expected the Eagles to win, but if the Cowboys returned to 2023 form, they were fully capable of the upset. Sure enough, they had the game in reach and CeeDee Lamb failed to make the necessary plays to grab the victory.

CeeDee Lamb Blows the Game

As seen above, this was all on CeeDee Lamb. The star receiver had 7 catches for 110 yards, but when the light shined brightest, he did not step up. This was very unlike Lamb as he is one of the premier players in the NFL. Moments like this happen and as one ball is dropped, his mental gets messed up and they pile over. This has happened in every sport known to man. It happens.

Dak Prescott played as good of a comeback game as one could have expected. Despite drops, he was bullseye accurate down the stretch. If Lamb makes these catches, they very well get deep into the red zone and convert the winning touchdown.

Fantasy Football Impact

Despite late struggles, stock is up on CeeDee Lamb, in my opinion. The matchup against the Eagles was among the tougher ones that Lamb will have all year long. He was on my low-leverage matchup list for this weeks WR/CB breakdown. Despite the hate list, he achieved 110 yards with upside for over 200. Imagine what he will do against the NFL's worst defenses.

As for the rest of the Cowboys, my stock is also very high on Dak Prescott. I have not seen a quarterback be that accurate in quite some time. Every pass down the stretch was on the hands of the receiver, whether it was Lamb, Pickens, or Jake Ferguson. If Ferguson is not lit up, he scores a vital late touchdown.

To Jake Ferguson, his stock is up as well. Really, the entire Cowboys team is. They looked great to my eye. Ferguson had six targets for five catches and a near touchdown. Again, this came against a very tough defense. This could very well be on the low end for the season.

George Pickens was relatively held back by Quinyon Mitchell, but he found himself with a 12% target share. This will go up for sure.

Dallas Cowboys Outlook

This team is on the up. The offense and defense both looked great. The Eagles noticeably had offensive line issues that I think was more due to Cowboy success than Eagles failures. They will go to the Carolina Panthers in Week Two where Lamb may see a high-leverage matchup.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/NFL