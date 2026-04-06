Chargers Ship Quentin Johnston To The Eagles For AJ Brown In This NFL Mock Trade

Since the new NFL league year started last month, we have seen a ton of star players on the move. This includes a ton of free agent signings and a handful of huge trades. Recently, we saw the Miami Dolphins ship Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a first-round pick.

With the 2026 NFL Draft coming up later this month, on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we expect to see more trades taking place as we get closer to the event. There is another AFC West team that could be making a trade, but they could be trading away a former first-round wideout.

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The Los Angeles Chargers could be looking to move Quentin Johnston after his breakout 2025 campaign. They can capitalize on his success from last season after he got off to a rough start in his career. His impressive size and athleticism, combined with the upside he flashed last season, will make him attractive to teams across the league.

With that said, the Chargers are still in need of a true WR1, and moving Johnston doesn't help that situation. Unless, of course, they package him with some picks and get a stud wideout in return.

Los Angeles Chargers - Philadelphia Eagles Mock Trade

Los Angeles Chargers Receive

WR - AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles Receive

WR - Quentin Johnston

2026 Second Round Pick

2026 Fourth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Brown would land in an offense that we'd expect to have more passing volume in 2026. However, it is a bit of a lateral move for him. He'd still have to deal with Ladd McConkey taking similar targets to what DeVonta Smith saw in Philly. Justin Herbert isn't a better quarterback than Jalen Hurts, but he is likely to pass for more yards, which will benefit Brown.

For Herbert, this is a huge upgrade, which could help take him to the next level as a fantasy quarterback. He's spent most of his career failing to live up to his potential and disappointing fantasy owners. Brown could help him finally take that next step.

Losing Brown will be a significant hit for Hurts, but getting Johnston in return should ease the blow a little bit. As for Smith, this would be a huge boost for his fantasy value.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Los Angeles Chargers

McConkey is a good wide receiver, but he's not a true outside top guy. The addition of Brown could take their offense to the next level and give Herbert the true WR1 he needs now that Keenan Allen is well past his prime.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Philadelphia Eagles

Things may have soured between Brown and the Eagles past the point of being able to work things out. If that's the case, then they essentially have to move on from him. Getting a gifted young receiver and a few draft picks isn't a bad haul.

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