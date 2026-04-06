De'Von Achance Joins The Super Bowl Champion Seahawks In This NFL Mock Trade

Things have slowed down in the NFL since the frenzy of signings and trades when the new NFL league season opened up last month, but things are about to pick back up with the 2026 NFL Draft just a few weeks away on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We expect there to be more big names on the move, including some fantasy landscape-changing trades.

One of the players who could be on the move is Miami Dolphins star running back De'Von Achane. The Dolphins are in a full rebuild and have already traded their top wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, to the Denver Broncos. They've also moved on from some of their other biggest stars like Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, and Bradley Chubb. There have been some rumors that Achane could be the next player shipped out of Miami this offseason.

It would likely take a lot to get Achane because of his age and contract, but they could move him if they received an offer they couldn't refuse. We could see the rich get richer if this mock trade plays out like we're predicting.

Seattle Seahawks - Miami Dolphins Mock Trade

Seattle Seahawks Receive

RB - De'Von Achane

2026 Third Round Pick

Miami Dolphins Receive

2026 First Round Pick

2026 Second Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Achane is an elite fantasy running back and would be an immediate game-changer no matter where he lands. Landing with the reigning Super Bowl Champions would be trouble for the rest of the lead.

He would join a backfield with Zach Charbonnet, who is coming off a torn ACL in the NFC Championship game, which could land him on the PUP list to start the upcoming season. Achane would be made even more difficult to slow down when defenses have to focus on receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed.

In Miami, they would be left with next to nothing as far as weapons go. New starting quarterback Malik Willis would be left to fend for himself, and the loss of Achane would definitely be a hit to his fantasy value.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Seattle Seahawks

Adding a star like Achane always makes sense for a team that is trying to win now. Especially a player on a rookie contract. While this seems like a lot to give up for a player they might not be able to retain after this season, they are only losing the last pick in the first round and a pick swap. He could help them repeat as champions.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Miami Dolphins

This would give the Dolphins three first-round picks, two second-round picks, and three third-round picks to start their rebuild with. That's a ton of draft picks to maneuver the draft with and acquire whoever they have their sights set on.



More Fantasy Sports On SI News