Marvin Harrison Jr Teams Up With Drake Maye Creating Fantasy Gold In This NFL Mock Trade

The new NFL league season kicked off in March, and now the 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We expect things to pick up as we get closer to the draft. There are sure to be more big trades leading up to and during the draft.

We have already seen star fantasy players like Jaylen Waddle and David Montgomery traded, but there are other big names who could still be on the trade block. One of those stars could be Arizona Cardinals' former first-round pick, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona is in a soft rebuild, and Harrison is in desperate need of a fresh start. He's an uber-talented player, but has had a disappointing start to his career with the Cardinals. Quarterback issues and poor coaching may have held him back to this point, along with some of his own shortcomings. Nevertheless, the right landing spot could lead to a career revival much like we saw last season with George Pickens being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now we just have to find where that right landing spot would be. There is a certain young, MVP-caliber quarterback who is in need of a true WR1. He could be the perfect fit for the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots - Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft

New England Patriots Receive

WR - Marvin Harrison Jr

2026 Third Round Pick

Arizona Cardinals Receive

New England Patriots First Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

This would be a huge move for fantasy owners. Harrison would get the fresh start he needs with a competent quarterback, which could help him reach his full potential. He would also be a huge boost for Drake Maye, who is a stud WR1 away from being a perennial elite fantasy QB1.

Back in Arizona, the loss of Harrison could open the door for Michael Wilson to step up as a potential consistent WR2 for an entire season and become very fantasy relevant. Last season, we saw him be one of the best fantasy wideouts in the league when given the opportunity to start with Harrison sidelined. It could also lead to more targets for Trey McBride.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The New England Patriots

New England has been heavily linked to AJ Brown this offseason, but if that doesn't work out, they need to have a Plan B. Harrison would be a great high-upside option. It's tough to give up a first-round pick, but he's a much more talented player than a prospect like Denzel Boston or Omar Cooper Jr, who they'd have to select with that pick if they wanted a wideout in Round 1.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Arizona Cardinals

Things simply haven't worked out as planned with Harrison in Arizona. As much as he needs a fresh start, the Cardinals could want to move on, too. They might not want to commit to a long-term contract with him unless he has more success, and they still don't have a quarterback to help him take his game to the next level. A clean break could be good for both sides.

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