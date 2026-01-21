Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Team Needs: Protect Caleb Williams & Shore up the Defense

We are getting closer to the conclusion of the NFL season, and our focus is beginning to turn to the opening of free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. NFL teams will have to fill holes and address their most glaring issues during the free agency period and the draft. The first step is recognizing the team's needs. These are the biggest needs for the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Prioritize The Defensive Line

The Bears need help both on the interior defensive line and at the edge. They need to prioritize their defensive tackles in order to improve their subpar rush defense. However, addressing their edge rushers could be even more important. It became evident in big games that the Bears struggled to get pressure on the quarterback without blitzing. They need to add an edge rusher who can get the job done on his own, so they can get pressure rushing just four against good offensive lines.

Chicago Needs Ball Hawks In The Secondary

Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) runs for a gain following an interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Safety is set to go from a strength to a big issue this offseason. Jaquon Brisker, Kevin Byard, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson are all set to become free agents. Gardner-Johnson is a journeyman at this point, so that's not a huge loss, but it's extremely unlikely they can bring back both Brisker and Byard and could lose both. They will have to get this figured out because their defense already had issues with their outstanding safeties.

Protect Caleb Williams With A Better Offensive Line

Their offensive line isn't bad, but it needs to get better. Their starting left tackle, Joe Thuney, is set to turn 34 years old in 2026 and has dealt with injuries. Even if you get one more strong year out of him, with his age and contract structure, he's likely in his last year with Chicago regardless. They will need to add an offensive tackle this offseason, whether it's signing a bridge option in free agency or investing in a rookie at the draft.

Linebacker Depth Is Critical

Chicago Bears middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (not pictured) during the second half at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

It's not that the Bears don't have a solid tandem at linebacker with TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, but they learned the hard way this season that their depth was clearly lacking. To make matters worse, Edwards will be looking to recover from a broken leg this offseason, which could further impact this linebacking corps heading into next season.

