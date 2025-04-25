Chicago Bears Draft Michgan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Michigan TE Colston Loveland. This is a huge surprise, as Tyler Warren was expected by almost every single draft pundit to be the first tight end off the board.
Colston Loveland Scouting Report:
Over three seasons at Michigan, Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns over 39 games. He set career highs in catches (56) and touchdowns (5) in 2024, but his yards per catch (10.4) was significantly lower than the previous year's average (14.4). His best showing came against Oregon, where he recorded 7 receptions for 112 yards. Loveland missed the final three games due to a shoulder injury. He finished with six catches or more in six of his 10 games.
Loveland plays with a physical style and wins with strong hands. He has a knack for finding openings in the short areas of the field while possessing the agility to get behind a defense if it is overlooked in coverage. His route running is above average, but he needs to get off the ball more effectively at the next level to create early wins.
His blocking does have risk in pass possession when asked to match up with bigger bodies at the line of scrimmage. The next step in his development is tempo in route running.
Over the past two seasons, Michigan averaged 23.9 pass attempts and 16 completions, creating a lower ceiling in his overall receiving opportunity. In the NFL, Loveland should have more chances in the passing games. Tyler Warren holds an edge over him in the open field after the catch, but the gap between the two is much closer in many other areas.
Colston Loveland Fantasy Football Outlook
Loveland's fantasy football value isn't great after being selected by the Chicago Bears. Yes, he has a path to meaningful snaps in an ascending offense and yes, the team has fortified an offensive line that allowed a league-high 66 sacks last season. However, with Cole Kmet already established as the starter, Loveland will likely begin his career as the TE2. His athletic profile and red-zone ability could earn him a specialized role early—especially in two-tight end sets.
The Bears' change to Caleb Williams at quarterback led to a sharp decline in opportunities for their tight ends (56/512/4 on 69 targets). Considering Kmet delivered an impressive year (73/719/6), it creates a bit of a fantasy dilemma for Loveland's value in his rookie campaign.
Loveland's long-term value is intriguing, particularly with Williams under center and a talented receiving corps that includes DJ Moore and Rome Odunze to stretch the field. Loveland won’t be a weekly starter in redraft leagues out of the gate, but he's a premium stash in dynasty formats with upside to eventually emerge as a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2, especially if he carves out a touchdown-dependent role. Loveland is far more valuable in dynasty leagues than redraft formats heading into 2025.
Recommended Articles
Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact
Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact